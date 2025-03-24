Schools rugby results: Big wins for Grey College, Jeppe

The boys from Bloemfontein proved too good for Monument in a match played in Krugersdorp.

It was another big weekend of schools rugby action across South Africa with Grey College’s win against their big Krugersdorp rivals, Monument, the standout result of them all.

The boys from Bloemfontein dominated in most areas of the game against the boys of Monument in a match played in front of a huge crowd in Krugersdorp on Friday evening, with Grey winning 47-8.

A number of other big matches took place on Saturday, including the big Joburg English schools derby between King Edward VII School and Jeppe, with the visitors Jeppe winning a tight match in front of another capacity crowd 37-28.

Garsfontein were also victorious in Gauteng as were Pretoria Boys High, who beat Parktown 64-16.

Afrikaans Pretoria schools Menlopark and Waterkloof also recorded wins at the weekend, while in the big KZN King Price Derby Series match between Northwood and Maritzburg College it was the former that won 24-21.

In the Western Cape, there were wins for Boland Landbou, Bishops, Paul Roos and Rondebosch Boys High.

Results

NWU Sport Series

Menlopark 29 Transvalia 17

Waterkloof 26 HTS Middelburg 22

Hoërskool Middelburg 45 Eldoraigne 24

Hoërskool Nelspruit 40 Oos-Moot 32

Kempton Park 23 Piet Retief 10

EG Jansen 43 Ben Vorster 25

NWU Prestige Series

Lichtenburg 41 Jeugland 17

Zwartkop 28 Hugenote (Springs) 12

Zwartkop 42 Die Anker 3

Hugenote (Springs) 24 Wagpos 22

Wesvalia 16 Hoërskool Klerksdorp 12

Bergsig 26 Lichtenburg 25

Heidelberg Volkskool 43 Jeugland 25

Potchefstroom Volkskool 20 Montana 19

Marais Viljoen 27 Hoërskool Pietersburg 23

Hugenote (Springs) 24 Wesvalia 22

NWU Interschools Series

Centurion 19 Dinamika 0

Free State / Griqualand West

Grey College 47 Monument 8

Diamantveld 46 Goudveld-Hoërskool 13

Jim Fouche 28 Voortrekker 10

Hoërskool Trio 27 Sentraal 10

Witteberg 40 Fichardtpark 3

Kwazulu-Natal

Northwood 24 Maritzburg College 21

Noordvaal

Jeppe 37 King Edward VII 28

Garsfontein 34 Noordheuwel 28

HTS Tom Naude 24 Merensky 20

Wonderboom 34 Erasmus 28

Midstream College 62 Penryn College 0

Pretoria Boys High 64 Parktown Boys High 16

Western Cape

Boland Landbou 40 Hoërskool Durbanville 31

Diocesan College (Bishops) 43 Tsumeb Gymnasium 3

Paul Roos Gimnasium 26 HTS Drostdy 20

Rondebosch Boys High 10 Oakdale Landbou 7

Stellenberg 22 Secunda 10