Schools rugby results: Big wins for Grey College, Jeppe

The boys from Bloemfontein proved too good for Monument in a match played in Krugersdorp.
Grey College pupils. Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
It was another big weekend of schools rugby action across South Africa with Grey College’s win against their big Krugersdorp rivals, Monument, the standout result of them all.
The boys from Bloemfontein dominated in most areas of the game against the boys of Monument in a match played in front of a huge crowd in Krugersdorp on Friday evening, with Grey winning 47-8.
A number of other big matches took place on Saturday, including the big Joburg English schools derby between King Edward VII School and Jeppe, with the visitors Jeppe winning a tight match in front of another capacity crowd 37-28.
Garsfontein were also victorious in Gauteng as were Pretoria Boys High, who beat Parktown 64-16.
Afrikaans Pretoria schools Menlopark and Waterkloof also recorded wins at the weekend, while in the big KZN King Price Derby Series match between Northwood and Maritzburg College it was the former that won 24-21.
In the Western Cape, there were wins for Boland Landbou, Bishops, Paul Roos and Rondebosch Boys High.
Results
NWU Sport Series
Menlopark 29 Transvalia 17
Waterkloof 26 HTS Middelburg 22
Hoërskool Middelburg 45 Eldoraigne 24
Hoërskool Nelspruit 40 Oos-Moot 32
Kempton Park 23 Piet Retief 10
EG Jansen 43 Ben Vorster 25
NWU Prestige Series
Lichtenburg 41 Jeugland 17
Zwartkop 28 Hugenote (Springs) 12
Zwartkop 42 Die Anker 3
Hugenote (Springs) 24 Wagpos 22
Wesvalia 16 Hoërskool Klerksdorp 12
Bergsig 26 Lichtenburg 25
Heidelberg Volkskool 43 Jeugland 25
Potchefstroom Volkskool 20 Montana 19
Marais Viljoen 27 Hoërskool Pietersburg 23
Hugenote (Springs) 24 Wesvalia 22
NWU Interschools Series
Centurion 19 Dinamika 0
Free State / Griqualand West
Grey College 47 Monument 8
Diamantveld 46 Goudveld-Hoërskool 13
Jim Fouche 28 Voortrekker 10
Hoërskool Trio 27 Sentraal 10
Witteberg 40 Fichardtpark 3
Kwazulu-Natal
Northwood 24 Maritzburg College 21
Noordvaal
Jeppe 37 King Edward VII 28
Garsfontein 34 Noordheuwel 28
HTS Tom Naude 24 Merensky 20
Wonderboom 34 Erasmus 28
Midstream College 62 Penryn College 0
Pretoria Boys High 64 Parktown Boys High 16
Western Cape
Boland Landbou 40 Hoërskool Durbanville 31
Diocesan College (Bishops) 43 Tsumeb Gymnasium 3
Paul Roos Gimnasium 26 HTS Drostdy 20
Rondebosch Boys High 10 Oakdale Landbou 7
Stellenberg 22 Secunda 10
