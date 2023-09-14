Rugby September 14, 2023 | 10:28 am

Home » Sport » Rugby

Avatar photo

By Sports Reporter

Journalist

2 minute read

14 Sep 2023

10:28 am

Bok suffer massive blow as Marx ruled out of World Cup

By Sports Reporter - Journalist

The defending champions have opted to not call up a replacement at this stage.

Malcolm Marx

Malcolm Marx has been ruled out of the rest of the Rugby World Cup. Picture: Dave Rowland/Getty Images

Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx has been ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby World Cup in France with a long-term knee injury.

Marx, who was not included in Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber’s matchday squad to face Romania in Bordeaux on Sunday, went down at training on Wednesday after having his knee caught in contact.

With the Springboks having the luxury of an enlarged 33-man squad in France for the international showpiece, and sufficient cover at hooker within the squad, he will not be replaced in the squad at this stage.

‘Disappointed’

“First and foremost, we are extremely disappointed for Malcolm, and we wish him all the best in his recovery,” said Nienaber.

“He’s been working very hard to be in the best form possible for the tournament, and it’s tragic that his campaign has ended this way. As a team we will remain in contact with him, as we do with all injured players such as Lukhanyo (Am), Handre (Pollard) and Lood (de Jager), and support him as much as we can through the recovery process.

“We have enough cover at hooker with Bongi (Mbonambi) and Deon (Fourie) in the squad, while Marco (van Staden) has also been training there and has been named on all our team sheets so far as a hooker option.

“We’ll assess our needs for the rest of the tournament and confirm who we are calling up as an additional player later this week.”

The Springboks will depart for Bordeaux on Thursday afternoon where they will continue their preparations for Sunday’s round two encounter against Romania at Stade de Bordeaux.

Read more on these topics

malcolm marx Rugby World Cup Springboks

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business South Africa is now going over fiscal cliff and we were warned – economist
News OBITUARY: The life and times of Zulu Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Business Judge rules on sale of Mango; calls Gordhan’s actions irrational
News Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why
News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe