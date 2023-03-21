Bok wingers back for Bulls’ European tour

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Springbok wingers Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse are back for the Bulls, but Sbu Nkosi will stay at home for the Pretoria franchise’s trip to Ireland and France this week.

Moodie and Arendse have been involved with the Springboks ahead of the international season, but are now back in the Bulls mix for the United Rugby Championship clash against Ulster in Belfast this weekend.

The Bulls will then head directly to France for the round 16 Champions Cup match against Toulouse the following week.

‘Balance sides’

In all, director of rugby at the Bulls, Jake White, has named 28 men for the tour.

The match against Ulster kicks off at 9.35pm SA time on Saturday while the following week’s match against Toulouse is at 4pm SA time.

White told the Bulls media department: “We are playing in multiple competitions so it becomes important for us to balance our sides.

“Both the team travelling and the one remaining to focus on the Currie Cup have the best possible chance at getting the results we want.”

Selections

The Bulls are also in action in the Currie Cup this weekend, against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday.

“We have left behind players like Lizo Gqoboka, Jacques du Plesssis, Mihlali Mosi and Sbu Nkosi, who need more game time but also the wisdom to flank thee youngster when they travel to Bloemfontein,” said White.

There are 15 forwards in the Bulls’ European tour party, including Bismarck du Plessis, Dylan Smith and lesser-known lock Merwe Olivier and hooker Tiaan Lange.

Veteran Morne Steyn is also in the squad, as is rookie scrumhalf Niel le Roux.

Squad

Forwards: Bismarck du Plessis, Cyle Brink, Dylan Smith, Elrigh Louw, Francois Klopper, Gerard Steenekamp, Janko Swanepoel, Johann Grobbelaar, Marco van Staden, Merwe Olivier, Mornay Smith, Ruan Nortje (capt), Ruan Vermaak, Simphiwe Matanzima, Tiaan Lange, WJ Steenkamp

Backs: Canan Moodie, Chris Smith, Cornal Hendricks, David Kriel, Embrose Papier, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Morne Steyn, Niel le Roux, Sibongile Novuka, Stedman Gans, Zak Burger