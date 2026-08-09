Kolisi injury concern ahead of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series: ‘I hurt my hamstring again’

The Springboks will be holding their breath as they await confirmation on the severity of captain Siya Kolisi's hamstring injury.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a doubt for Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks after he went off injured in the Boks’ one-off Test against Argentina in Buenos Aires on Saturday night.

In an incredibly poor and scrappy performance from the Boks, which they eventually won 17-10, it was Kolisi limping off the field in the first half that was the biggest worry on the night.

In the aftermatch TV interview Kolisi seemed upbeat when talking about the game, but then seemed worried when asked about his injury. However, coach Rassie Erasmus sounded much more positive in the post match press conference later on.

Kolisi initially injured his hamstring just before their first Test of the season against England in July, which ruled him out of all three Nations Championship Tests, and Saturday’s Test was his first international of the season, only for him to last 24 minutes before limping off having pulled his other hamstring.

“I hurt my hamstring again unfortunately. So I will go for a scan and see how far it is. It’s really tough, but I can’t be sad about it there’s nothing I can do now. I just have to go for a scan and see how long I am out for,” explained Kolisi.

But Erasmus had a more positive view, saying: “Siya pulled his hamstring. He had a hamstring injury which kept him out (of the Nations Championship games), this time he pulled his other one, but it doesn’t look too bad.”

Team performance

Looking at the match and how his team performed, Kolisi admitted they weren’t at their best, but praised the efforts of the hosts, who had a number of stars missing and handed out four debuts, while managing to push the best team in the world all the way.

“It was a tough game and exactly what we expected. A lot of us were coming back from injury so we knew the chemistry and cohesion would be a bit off. I think we didn’t execute very well in the first half,” said Kolisi.

“The Pumas took their opportunities and put us under pressure. They are also a great team, they’re very passionate and similar to us and that’s why we love coming here.

“A lot of guys got opportunities for them. I know people will say their best team didn’t play, but there is now more depth for them, which is the same thing that happens in our team.”

Kolisi added that this was the perfect build-up for the Boks ahead of their participation in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series, with the first Test against the All Blacks in two weeks’ time.

“There are a lot of guys who have gotten opportunities, but we also have some players injured as well. So we are looking forward to the upcoming games (against the All Blacks),” said Kolisi.

“This (game) was great preparation for that (Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry). We also wish Argentina well for their upcoming games.”