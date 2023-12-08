Not just another game: Bulls ready for ‘Test match’ against Saracens

Bulls star Marco van Staden says Saturday’s Champions Cup match with Saracens will be like a Test match. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

The Champions Cup clash between the Bulls and Saracens at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday will have a Test match feel about it, according to recent World Cup winner, Bulls flanker Marco van Staden.

The Bulls kick off their Champions Cup campaign against a side who have won the competition on three occasions and their performance in this match could set the tone for what is to come in the rest of the competition, against Europe’s elite.

Last season Jake White’s team suffered a last-16 exit at the hands of French side Toulouse, but they are determined to go further in the competition this time around.

‘Big game’

Saturday’s encounter with Saracens presents a chance for the Bulls to make a statement of intent, according to Van Staden.

“It’s definitely not just another game for us … this is the European Cup, it’s a big game. It’s also now just as big for the South African teams.

“We want to compete and go far in the competition, and we’ve prepared for it as a big one.”

The Bulls go into the match with confidence as they have won five games in the opening seven rounds of the United Rugby Championship.

‘Test match’

Van Staden, who was part of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup winning squad in France, says the team are excited about the challenge of taking on Saracens as they anticipate the match will be like an international Test.

“Everyone is very excited, especially the young guys. At the beginning of the week we said it’s going to be like a Test match,” he said.

“Saracens are a well-coached team; we are looking forward to the challenge. It’s going to be a big challenge and a hard game but these are the games we live for and the reason we play.

“It’s a big opportunity for all of us, so we are looking forward to it.”

Loftus factor

Looking at how things may pan out on Saturday, playing at Loftus is something that Van Staden believes will trouble the England-laden Saracens team.

“I think a lot of them haven’t played at Loftus, so I think it’s a challenge for them. Both teams will be up for the game,” said Van Staden.

“The players know each other very well; we’ve known each other for many years. Saracens are a team who manage the game very well, similar to a Test match.”