Ackers outlines Bulls’ plans for Bosch, Johannes and Giliomee

Johan Ackermann has had to look at his backline in the wake of new recruits, departures and Vlok Cilliers joining as kicking coach.

Johan Ackermann said he sees Curwin Bosch as primarily a flyhalf and Keagan Johannes as strictly a scrumhalf, but they will only know when he joins whether Luan Giliomee will fit into the Bulls at flyhalf or fullback.

The head coach named his squad for the United Rugby Championship late last week, with a host of new recruits to replace those who have departed.

The kicking game especially comes into focus with Vlok Cilliers joining as kicking coach, after spending seven years with the French national side.

With former Springbok flyhalf Johan Goosen retiring after more injuries last season, and Handré Pollard expected to spend some time with the Springboks or on leave, it falls to new recruit Bosch – also a former Springbok – to take hold of the 10 jersey.

‘Easily play nine at Test level’

Especially after Boeta Chamberlain departed for the Lions and Ackermann decided Johannes was far more impactful at No 9.

“He [Johannes] was our only option when Goosen retired, and Pollard was with Boks,” Ackermann said

“Then in the Currie Cup he played nine. He’s so good at nine at this stage… I think he can really challenge that nine position.

“It’s good to know that he can play 10. But if you ask me now where he can play in a Test match, I will say he can easily play at nine at Test level. I don’t see him as a Test 10.”

Keagan Johannes will play at scrumhalf for the Bulls this season. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Bulls ‘very pleased’ with Bosch

Bosch, who can play fullback, will be better utilised at 10 or cover for fullback, with the likes of Willie le Roux, Devon Williams, Hakeem Kunene strong there, and wing Thaakir Abrahams also able to play 15.

“We are very pleased with him so far,” the coach said of Bosch.

“He has been training really well. I think he played decently against the All Blacks… He’s got a good eye for attack, a great kicking boot. We are excited.

“I think he matured a lot with his stint overseas. We are excited that he can challenge Handré at 10 and also we have someone to share the workload there. And once Luan joins us, he can also potentially play 10.”

Bosch suffered an injury niggle during the Bulls’ defeat to the All Blacks last month. Ackermann said he hopes the playmaker would be ready in time for their URC opener against Zebre next Saturday.

Giliomee will only be arriving when his contract with the Sharks expires around October, Ackermann said.

The coach has seen him play fullback because that is where he featured for the Sharks and Junior Springboks. But he also knows the youngster can play flyhalf. So they will wait until they have seen him in training before deciding where he will slot in.

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