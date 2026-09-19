Ackermann ‘in a better place’ in second season at Bulls

Challenges around squad cohesion should also be less of a problem this year when the Springboks are away.

Johan Ackermann said he is feeling more comfortable going into his second season in charge of the Bulls, having the assistant coaches he asked for, players who have bought into his value-driven culture, and plans to meet some of the challenges they’re expecting.

One of the big issues last year was dealing with a poor run early on, where Springboks were in and out of the side due to international commitments, and the team could not find cohesion as they tried to adapt to the new coach’s vision.

They slumped to a seven-match losing streak.

But the Bulls eventually started clicking, and rallied with a six-game winning run in the United Rugby Championship to finish fourth on the table before also beating Munster in a home quarter-final and Glasgow Warriors in an away semi-final.

Though they ultimately lost their fourth URC final in five years, against Leinster in Dublin, Ackermann said he was proud of his team’s effort after languishing 12th on the table at one point.

Springboks won’t be coming and going

With some new signings to replace those who departed, Ackermann hoped they could get over the line this time.

Furthermore, with old assistant Neil de Bruin at his side since midway through last season (as attack coach), and Vlok Cilliers coming in as the kicking coach, Ackermann said they will be striving for more balance between kicking, and backline and forward play in their game plan.

Most importantly, it seems, the Bulls will only be affected by the Springboks being absent for their first two games, against Zebre and Munster, both away.

Thereafter, the Boks will only be away for the Nations Championship in November, when the Bulls do not play. The Boks will only be unavailable for one game against the Stormers next year, but then both local franchises will have to deal with that.

“If that is a camp week or rest week then it depends who has the most guys in the camp but we’ll both be without them,” Ackermann said.

“It will be different from last season when we had guys coming back in the week we played Bordeaux. In that sense, we will be better off.”

Bulls coach doesn’t want to let fans down

He said he was more comfortable than at the start of last year after gaining rapport and understanding with his players, especially around their values.

“I’m in a better place [because] the players know me and we have a relationship. They [understand] the way I see things. That helps.”

He said the team culture will be maintained even when the Springboks come and go, because there are no egos in the side.

The biggest challenge, Ackermann feels, is not letting the fans down. Still, they had to re-earn the right to participate in this season’s URC final by winning games, starting with Zebre next Saturday.