Bulls fans crossed the line with Farrell booing

The booing of Saracens captain Owen Farrell by Bulls fans at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night was distasteful and insensitive. There’s no other way to put it. The Bulls pulled off a historic 27-16 win over the English side in the Champions Cup opener, but the lasting impression of the game was the unruly behaviour of the spectators. Even Bulls director of rugby Jake White apologised afterwards to Farrell and the Saracens team for the booing. Watching proceedings from the Loftus Versfeld press box, it was embarrassing to hear the booing from the fans every time Farrell stepped up to…

The booing of Saracens captain Owen Farrell by Bulls fans at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night was distasteful and insensitive. There’s no other way to put it.

The Bulls pulled off a historic 27-16 win over the English side in the Champions Cup opener, but the lasting impression of the game was the unruly behaviour of the spectators. Even Bulls director of rugby Jake White apologised afterwards to Farrell and the Saracens team for the booing.

Watching proceedings from the Loftus Versfeld press box, it was embarrassing to hear the booing from the fans every time Farrell stepped up to the kicking tee.

Booing new low

Granted, the odd boo or heckle and creating an uncomfortable environment and atmosphere for the opposition are part of sport, but the large numbers of Bulls fans who booed Farrell took making life unpleasant for the visitors to a whole new low.

Rivalry and banter between players, coaches and fans, and showing passion for the game, is one thing and it is needed in sport. But being rude and nasty, and in essence being a bully, is something completely different and totally unnecessary.

More so when that “bullied” person has just come out to say he is taking a break from international rugby to deal with mental struggles.

The Bulls fans should know better, considering one of their “own”, Sbu Nkosi, is currently out of rugby because of mental health issues.

Sensitivity and support

What the Bulls fans should and could have done was to embrace a world-class rugby player, Farrell, and show their support for him … even if he is an opposition player and some South Africa fans might not be particularly fond of him.

Society in general is still coming to terms with sports men and women opening up about their mental health struggles and how sad that there is still so little sensitivity and support shown towards these sporting stars.

Booing is a horrible act, and it takes on a new level when it is directed towards someone who may not be in a good place mentally. Yes, rugby players are supposedly hard men, but they are human too.

Come on rugby fans, we must be better than what went down at Loftus on Saturday.