Bulls to go back to their roots in Champs Cup quarterfinal against Saints

Nizaam Carr was impressed with Saints' recent win over English giants Saracens, which they followed up with a good win over Munster.

Bulls loose forward Nizaam Carr believes his team are in for a stern test when they take on Northampton Saints in their Champions Cup clash on Saturday night. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Experienced Bulls loose forward Nizaam Carr is expecting a wet weather battle when they front up against English Premiership log leaders Northampton Saints in their Champions Cup quarterfinal on Saturday night.

Carr has extensive experience of playing in England, having had two stints at now defunct Wasps where he featured 75 times, and he will be drawing on all those past experiences when he tries to help the Bulls pull off an upset against favoured Saints.

Over the past few seasons the Bulls have become a more varied team, bringing a much more attacking game plan into their system, but Carr believes that going back to their forward-driven roots may be the best way to get a leg up over Saints.

Keep it tight

“I think we have to keep it tight and try to keep it to a forward game. Because that is maybe something that they are not looking forward to. But every time I have played them, you have to show a real toughness about the thing that you are doing on the day,” explained Carr.

“Against any team, they don’t like it if you are up in their faces the whole time. So I think we will have to be a little bit tighter, we can’t pass big passes, unless it’s a miracle pass.

“The ball is wet so you have to change your catching plan and things like that, and if it’s windy, your kicking game changes. Obviously we’ve got some plans up our sleeve preparing for both types of games.

“As you would’ve seen, we are always adding another string to the bow to maybe move the ball, kick the ball, play territory or up with the forwards, stuff like that.”

Carr recalled some of his time playing in the English Premiership, and highlighted Saints captain Lewis Ludlam and former England captain Courtney Lawes as two dangerous players in their team that they will have to look out for.

Physical Saints

“I remember Courtney tackling me on my hip flexor and I couldn’t run after that and I had to go off, so that’s not a good memory I have of him tackling me. I know how physical he is,” said Carr.

“What an absolute legend, same as Ludlam. Really tough, fights it out to the end, really fit and he pushes his body and he puts his head in the dark places that not every normal rugby player wants to do.

“So, if you can kind of stay away from those guys and them getting over the ball for poaching, it will be a good day for us.”

Carr was also impressed with Saints recent win over English giants Saracens, which they followed up with a good win over Munster, and sees them head into the Bulls match with plenty of momentum.

“I think they are coming off a few good wins now. The game I specifically watched was the one against Saracens,” said Carr.

“I’ve been up north and I’ve always lost to Sarries. I think I’ve beaten them once out of the seven times I’ve played them. And Sarries had their top team, with their international players as well. So to put them away, I thought that was really impressive.”