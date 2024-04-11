Goal-kicking to play big part as Bulls take on Saints in Champions Cup quarterfinal

Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith is expected to play a big role in the match, whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith is set for an important role off the kicking tee when they take on Northampton Saints in their Champions Cup quarterfinal on Saturday night. Picture: Ben Evans/Gallo Images

Taking your opportunities and slotting your kicks is set to be especially vital for the Bulls when they take on Northampton Saints in their Champions Cup quarterfinal clash at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday night.

It is a massive clash against the in-form English Premiership log leaders on their own turf and the Bulls will have to be at their absolute best if they want to walk away with a positive result and make it to the competition semifinals.

Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith is thus expected to play a big role in the match, whether he starts or comes off the bench, depending on whether they start with him or Johan Goosen, as if the game is close it could come down to whoever has their kicking boots on in the end.

“It (kicking) will be extremely crucial. It’s knockout rugby so all the points on offer you need to take. You always hope that you can sink all of them. In the week you try and mentally prepare (as a kicker) for if you get a crucial kick in the dying moments,” explained Smith.

“So it’s going to be vitally important. We are going to put in the prep this week. Sort of get our minds right and hopefully come the game the conditions will be good and we can sink all our kicks and take all the points on offer.”

Smith evolution

Over the past few seasons Smith’s game has evolved from a more conservative one to an attacking one as the Bulls have put more emphasis on getting the ball to their exciting backline, which should be the case again this weekend.

The Bulls have a number of exciting Springboks in their backline, like Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Willie le Roux, as well as a few other game breakers, and giving them as much ball as possible has now become a key part of their game plan.

“It’s not a case of me doing all the playmaking, it’s about me trying to get the ball in their (backline) hands as quickly as possible,” said Smith.

“I try to bring my tactical game to it, to get the team on the front foot, but it’s (more) the case of getting the ball as quickly as possible into those dangerous ballplayers’ hands.

“So it’s been nice taking on a more serving role and letting them do all the fancy work and all the dancing, and that’s nice to see.”