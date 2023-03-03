Another big one for Steyn as Bulls brace for Lions clash

Sports Reporter

Morne Steyn is set to feature in Bulls colours for the 151st time as the Pretoria outfit prepare to welcome neighbours the Lions in a classic Jukskei derby at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The sixth-placed hosts will be looking for maximum points to elevate themselves higher up the United Rugby Championship log whilst the visitors will be hoping to find something that can give them hopes of a playoff spot.

ALSO READ: ‘Lions will look to surprise us’, say wary Bulls ahead of Gauteng derby

Dylan Smith and WJ Steenkamp are the only changes to the Bulls forwards pack, it was confirmed on Friday, with Bulls director of rugby Jake white announcing his team for this weekend’s clash.

In the backline, Embrose Papier and Steyn will combine as the halfback pairing, while David Kriel moves to inside centre with Cornal Hendricks on his outside, and Wandisile Simelane starts at fullback. Speedster Sbu Nkosi (left) is joined by Sibongile Novuka (right) on the wings, adding more firepower to the pace of the lineup.

Bernard van der Linde, who is set to feature on the bench, is the only other addition to the matchday 23.

‘Not going to be easy’

“Looking at the Lions team that is coming here, they probably picked the biggest team they have and

that means we must be ready to deal with their biggest pack of forwards, and that is not going to be easy,” White said.

“We only made one or two changes because we still do not have Canan (Moodie) and Kurt-Lee

(Arendse) who are still with the Bok camp, so we have moved Wandi to the back and Sibongile comes

in at wing.

“The nice thing though is that the majority of this group have played together and they

understand one another.

“If you look at our front row, we have been happy with how they have operated and now it will be

good to see Dylan (Smith) in there. He has played in Super Rugby finals and at 28 years old, it is time that he gets his chance.

“We have four big games coming up now and the first big one is against the Lions.”

Bulls team

Wandisile Simelane, Sibongile Novuka, Cornal Hendricks, David Kriel, Sbu Nkosi, Morne Steyn, Embrose Papier, Elrigh Louw, WJ Steenkamp, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje (captain), Jacques du Plessis, Mornay Smith, Johan Grobbelaar, Dylan Smith

Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Ruan Vermaak, Cyle Brink, Bernard van der Linde, Chris Smith, Harold Vorster