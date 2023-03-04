Stormers want to be better in URC clash against Sharks

Ross Roche

The Stormers want to keep improving and be better when they take on the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2:30pm).

The teams met in Durban a month ago, with the Stormers powering to an impressive 46-19 win, and despite that dominance coach John Dobson wants his charges to keep improving.

It is also the final local derby for both teams in the URC pool stage this season, and the Stormers have the chance of sealing the South African Shield and claiming a clean sweep over SA teams in the URC this season.

“We have chatted about it. The clean sweep and the stuff like that is a factor. But we are very much a team that is defined by us getting better,” explained Dobson.

“I know we played the Sharks four weeks ago, but there has only been one game in between that, so we can’t change too much of our plan, we just have to be better than we were in Durban.

“We can’t worry about other things. We just have to focus on us being better. So we are not worrying about the outcome, but focusing on our performance, which is what has made this team remarkable over the last while.”

Few changes

The Sharks have made a few changes to their side for the match, with an interesting one seeing regular captain Phepsi Buthelezi playing off the bench, as Sikhumbuzo Notshe gets a start at eight, while the inform Curwin Bosch will lead the side from flyhalf.

“We don’t have a new captain. Phepsi is still in the so he is still the captain of the team. Curwin is just the field captain until Phepsi gets on in the second half,” explained Sharks coach Neil Powell.

“Having Phepsi play off the bench is purely rotational as he has started our last five games and we felt we have a good player in Notshe who needs a start. So that was the thinking behind that move.”

Powell also made wholesale changes to his front row, which he is a department he is hoping to see an improved performance from, after they struggled in their last outing against the Stormers.

The young trio of Dian Bleuler, Fez Mbatha and Hanro Jacobs all come into the starting line-up and will be keen to make an impact in the match.

“We wouldn’t have selected that front row if we didn’t think they could do the job for us. They are a young front row but they also bring that energy the fight that we are looking for,” said Powell.

“We then have experience on the bench in Ntuthuko (Mchunu), Carlu (Sadie) and Kerron (van Vuuren) that can come on at some point in the second half.

“They (Stormers) did well last time. They were smart to target our scrum and make it difficult for us, so we won’t be surprised by what they bring in terms of their scrum. So we have worked on the areas we think we will be targeted and hopefully the front row and pack of forwards will give us some stability in the set phases.”