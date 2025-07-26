Currie Cup result: Pumas’ Visagie punishes yellow-fever Griquas

Visagie scored one of the Pumas’ six tries and booted five conversions and three penalties from the tee.

Danrich Visagie of the Pumas during the Carling Currie Cup match between Pumas and Griquas at Mbombela Stadium on July 25, 2025 in Nelspruit, South Africa. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images.

Flyhalf Danrich Visagie scored 24 points on Friday night to spearhead the Pumas to a bonus-point win in Nelspruit, where Griquas paid the price for three yellow cards.



The lead changed hands seven times in a breathless first half of the 2025 Currie Cup opener before the 2022 champions raced away in the second to win 49-28, punishing a Griquas side that lost both halfbacks – Caleb Abrahams and George Whitehead – to the sin bin, along with winger Gershwin Wehr.



Visagie stole the show

Visagie scored one of the Pumas’ six tries and booted five conversions and three penalties from the tee, while the visitors crossed the line three times in reply.



Sango Xamlashe and Eddie Swart also dotted down in frantic half, giving the hosts a narrow 25-23 advantage at the break, with Whitehead keeping Griquas in the hunt through a try, two conversions and three penalties.



But once the dam wall broke, the flood followed.



Wiaan van Niekerk, JJ Scheepers and Darren Adonis added second half tries as the Pumas romped clear, sealing a statement win to kick off their Currie Cup campaign in style.



In round 2, the Pumas travel to Bloemfontein to battle the Cheetah while Griquas host Boland.

