Damian Willemse: Learning new positions ‘made me the player I am today’

The utility back credited coaches and players past and present who developed his game, after earning his 50th Springbok cap.

The work Damian Willemse’s coaches put into making him a jack of all trades made him the valuable player he is today, he said after his 50th Test for the Springboks.

Willemse and Cheslin Kolbe both reached their 50-cap milestones when South Africa beat England 45-21 in their first Nations Championship match at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Both players had great games.

Kolbe scored a try and slotted five out of seven conversions, while Willemse played brilliantly in attack and defence and secured some of the contestable kicks that saw the Springboks secure momentum at critical times.

Willemse also kicked a 50-22 and made a try-saving tackle.

‘Still a lot of room for improvement’

Though primarily a fullback, Willemse can also play inside centre, where he has been selected for this weekend’s Nations Championship match against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld, and flyhalf. He was even used at wing in three games for the Stormers this season.

He had to cover wing again briefly when Kurt-Lee Arendse received a yellow card against England.

“Being a utility player, I had to learn different roles. It really made me the player I am today and there is still a lot of room for improvement.”

He said he had learned from former Springboks Frans and Morné Steyn, while Willie le Roux (fullback), Damian de Allende (centre) and Handré Pollard (flyhalf) were current Boks who taught him a trick or two about their positions.

“Elton Jantjies also helped me a lot with my kicking. There are many people to thank. I am super grateful for everyone who believed in me and who got me to this moment.”

Willemse thanked former Bok head coach Jacques Nienaber and current assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick and Felix Jones for adopting the now-modern trend of developing utility players five years ago and doing a “hell of a job” in enhancing his versatility.

Damian Willemse and Cheslin Kolbe after their milestone match. Picture: Steve Haag – Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images

Willemse delighted to share milestone with Kolbe

In terms of game, Willemse said every Test was special but to reach 50 caps was a big milestone.

“I am very proud of my teammates, the management, coaching staff, everyone who has gone before me and is not here.

“Tonight [Saturday] is a special occasion for myself, Cheslin and Paul de Villiers [debut] but we can’t take it away from the team. It was a big Test for us, the first Test of the year so we wanted to get off on the front foot.

“Looking back, my first Test and this one are probably ones I would look back and say, ‘Wow, I did it.'”

He said he was grateful to share the milestone with “a great man” and “great player” like Kolbe.