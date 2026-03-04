Dave Rennie is new All Blacks coach

The 62-year-old follows Scott Robertson in the hot seat.

New Zealand’s All Blacks named Dave Rennie on Wednesday as head coach, replacing Scott Robertson who was sacked midway through a four-year contract.

Rennie, a 62-year-old former Wallabies coach, takes over a team rocked by a scathing 2025 performance review and a rumoured player revolt against his predecessor.

“He is a world-class coach who has consistently shown he can build strong performance environments and win,” said New Zealand Rugby chair David Kirk.

“Dave understands what it means to coach the All Blacks and play a style of rugby that reflects who we are as New Zealanders.”

‘Incredible honour’

Rennie led the Waikato Chiefs to Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013, his first two years in charge.

After leaving the Chiefs in 2017, he headed overseas, first to Glasgow Warriors and then Australia, taking over the Wallabies.

He was sacked before reaching the 2023 World Cup, replaced by Eddie Jones, and was most recently working in Japan club rugby.

“Coaching the All Blacks is an incredible honour. I’m extremely proud to have been entrusted with this role and understand the expectations that come with it,” Rennie said.

“I’m really clear on the way I want the All Blacks to play and I look forward to working with the players, management team, and the rugby community,” he said in a statement.

‘Challenging’

Former All Blacks coach Robertson was fired in January after leading the team to 20 wins in 27 matches – below powerhouse New Zealand’s expectations.

New Zealand Rugby said Rennie – who is of Cook Islands descent through his mother – would be the first All Blacks head coach with Pacific Islander heritage.

Kirk said the search for a new coach had been the most thorough in the All Blacks’ history.

“The All Blacks are set for a challenging and exciting two seasons ahead and it’s critical we followed a thorough process to find the right head coach,” he said.

“Dave has a clear direction for the team that gives us confidence the team will be well positioned to perform as we head into the 2027 Rugby World Cup.”

As All Blacks Head coach, Rennie is set to honour his commitments with the Kobelco Kobe Steelers in Japan until the conclusion of the Japan Rugby League One competition, New Zealand Rugby said.

He will return to New Zealand to prepare the All Blacks for their July home series against France, Italy and Ireland.

New Zealand Rugby said it would work with Rennie to confirm the wider All Blacks coaching and management team, with updates expected in the “coming weeks”.