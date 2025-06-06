Etzebeth will be available for URC final, if Sharks get there – Plumtree

Eben Etzebeth has already missed a large chunk of the season with concussion issues and has now picked up a head knock, ruling him out of the URC semifinal.

Sharks captain Eben Etzebeth has been ruled out of their URC semifinal meeting with the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks coach John Plumtree confirmed that Springbok enforcer Eben Etzebeth will be available for the United Rugby Championship (URC) final, if they overcome the Bulls in their semifinal clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday evening (kick-off 6.15pm).

Etzebeth’s exclusion, due to a head knock, is a major blow to the Sharks hopes of reaching the URC Grand Final for the first time, while the Bulls are hunting a third appearance in four seasons in the trophy match.

The announcement, however, came as a bit of a shock due to the major concussion issues that Etzebeth struggled with earlier in the season that saw him missing out on almost four months of action, but Plumtree was quick to assuage any further fears.

“He got a head knock at training, but he’s feeling a lot better already. We decided that it’s best not to risk him this week, so we made a pretty early call,” explained Plumtree during Friday’s team announcement.

“He’s feeling a lot better by the way, he’s been communicating with me and the team, and I’m not overly concerned about it. I’m pretty sure that if we go through, he’ll be available next week.”

Double blow

The Sharks will have to overcome a double blow in the second row, as on top of the Springbok superstar being unavailable, his lock partner Jason Jenkins was also ruled out of the clash due to an injury he picked up in their quarterfinal win over Munster.

That has seen youngsters Emile van Heerden and Corne Rahl come into the starting lineup for the massive semifinal.

Deon Slabbert will provide lock cover off the bench, while loose forward Vincent Tshituka, who has featured at lock a number of times this season, will provide further cover if necessary.

Plumtree admitted that Etzebeth and Jenkins would both be big losses, but that they were more than confident in the abilities of their understudies who will be stepping into the breach.

“Eben’s probably the best lock in the world so it’s a big loss, but the thing is it’s a team game. One person doesn’t make this team and we’ve won games without him this year,” said Plumtree.

“Jason is a big loss for us too. He played a pivotal role for us, with Eben being out for so much. He’s played at four, and he’s played at five. It’s really disappointing not to see him in the Springbok squad at the moment as well. I think he deserves to be there.

“Obviously Corne is a different player to Emile, in so many ways. Corne’s more abrasive, and Emile’s the ball winner, and a smart player and a good developer in his leadership as well. We’ve got full backing of the boys, and the boys are really pleased they’ve got this opportunity.”