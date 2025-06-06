Johan Goosen back for Bulls URC semifinal against Sharks

Johan Goosen returns from injury less than a month after undergoing knee surgery, just in time for the Bulls semifinal against the Sharks.

Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen is back from a knee injury in time for their URC semifinal against the Sharks at Loftus on Saturday night. Picture: Calum Chittleburgh/SNS Group via Getty Images

Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen is back in the saddle and ready to drive the team in their huge United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday evening (kick-off 6:15pm).

Goosen picked up a serious looking knee injury in their URC pool win over Cardiff last month, with many speculating that it could be the end of his career due to the massive knee issues he has had over the years, only for Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White to dismiss those fears immediately.

And so it has proved as Goosen becomes the only change to the Bulls starting XV that defeated Edinburgh in their URC quarterfinal last weekend, while Keagan Johannes drops to the bench with Stedman Gans out of the match 23.

White admitted that it was great to have Goosen back, as he is their first choice flyhalf option, and that he didn’t expect him to show any rustiness despite coming straight back into the starting fold from injury.

In and out

“One thing I know about this is he’s (Goosen) always out and then in. So if anyone thinks he’s not game ready, that’s usually how he plays his career. He is ready, I am sure you’ve seen him in training, it’s like he hasn’t been away,” said White at the team announcement on Friday morning.

“I feel like I am repeating myself when I say that when you get to these end of season playoff games you need your best players fit and available. Whatever happens in the season is just part of that building block.

“We have kept continuity with 14 of our 15 starters from last week, and to have him back as a Springbok (is great). He is our number one 10. We also have Keagan who played really well for us on the bench. So it is a good position to be in.”

It is a huge game for the Bulls as they look to reach their third URC final in four seasons, while they will be hoping to stop their coastal rivals from reaching their first ever Grand Final.

Bulls XV

Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Sebastian de Klerk, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Ruan Nortje (c), Marcell Coetzee, JF van Heerden, Cobus Wiese, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

Bench: Akker van der Merwe, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Jannes Kirsten, Marco van Staden, Zak Burger, Keagan Johannes, Devon Williams