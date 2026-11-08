Springboks team to face France: Unchanged or will Rassie pull a Rassie?

The Springbok match 23 to take on France in Saint Denis on Friday night will be named on Monday afternoon.

The Springboks are unlikely to make many, if any changes, to the match 23 that thumped Italy in Turin over the weekend for their Nations Championship clash against France in Saint Denis, Paris on Friday night (kick-off 10:10pm).

Unless some of the minor injuries or head knocks from their big win over the Italians prove more serious than initially said, the Springboks will probably look to take that momentum and continuity into arguably their toughest match of their end-of-year-tour.

But coach Rassie Erasmus has proved to be an unexpected variable over the years, and has often surprised friend and foe by making changes to his team when not expected, and keeping things the same when a change was on the cards.

The Bok coaches have, however, indicated that they will be looking to back their strongest match 23 in every game on this tour, to mirror the World Cup knockouts, and as they did in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry against the All Blacks recently. But again, Erasmus has said one thing and done another before.

Surprising changes

Last year, although it came after a loss, Erasmus made a number of surprising changes to his match 23 from arguably his strongest side, that went down to the All Blacks in Auckland, bringing in some exciting youngsters for the game in Wellington, and they went on to inspire a record win.

And, earlier this year, in the July Nations Championship Tests, after a powerful Bok team beat England at Ellis Park, minimal changes were expected for the next match against Scotland at Loftus, but Erasmus instead made wholesale changes for the Pretoria game, which the Boks went on to win comfortably.

A week later in Durban, for the Test against Wales, Erasmus put out a mix-and-match team of first choice experienced men and a bunch of youngsters.

There is thus every possibility that Erasmus could rotate his team against France. If he does so it would only be a few changes though, because he only has a limited number of players on tour. He may also want to see a few men who might be in line to go to the World Cup next year take on a big team like France.

Changes at lock?

If Salmaan Moerat, who was a late withdrawal from the Bok team to face Italy after experiencing back spasms in the warm-up, is ruled out against France, the door could open up for young Riley Norton to earn his first Bok cap.

Lood de Jager will likely continue as the starting lock, but Norton could come in for Franco Mostert on the bench, with him having the added value of being able to cover loose forward as well. Moerat, of course, could be passed fit to play this weekend.

Experienced scrumhalf Cobus Reinach could also be brought into the match day squad, having previously spent half a decade playing for Montpellier in France. It would be harsh if he took the place of in-form Morné van den Berg, who was man of the match against Italy, but maybe he will take Grant Williams’ spot on the bench to provide that experience in the second half.

Other possible changes could see Marco van Staden brought in for Jan-Hendrik Wessels on the bench to give him game time at hooker, while wing Edwill van der Merwe and utility back Canan Moodie might get a look in, although Ethan Hooker and Kurt-Lee Arendse were superb against Italy.

The Springbok match 23 to take on France will be named on Monday afternoon.