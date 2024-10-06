URC result: Resurgent Stormers maul Zebre

The win made it four wins from four for South African teams in the URC this weekend.

Leolin Zas scored a brace of tries as the DHL Stormers bounced back in style to claim the first win of their Vodacom URC campaign against Zebre in Parma on Saturday.

A 14-point haul from the boot of flyhalf Jurie Matthee, to go with tries from Zas and Suleiman Hartzenberg, saw the DHL Stormers claim a 36-5 bonus-point victory, the first win of their 2024-25 campaign.

Having suffered a defeat in their season opener against Ospreys in Bridgend, the Stormers dominated a Zebre side that a week earlier had stunned 2023 champions Munster.

Three penalties and a conversion from Matthee, who enjoyed a flawless night off the kicking tee, to go with Zas’ first try, gave the Stormers a 16-0 lead at half time.

Matthee knocked over a fourth penalty early in the second half before he was replaced by Warrick Gelant, who made an immediate impact in his first appearance of the season, showing soft hands to put Hartzenberg over. Zas grabbed his second try after a linebreak from Dewaldt Duvenage, before Angelo Davids came off the bench to wrap up the bonus point.

The Stormers will now focus on finishing their three-match tour on a high note when they travel to Edinburgh, with Sean Everitt’s side licking their wounds following a 55-21 mauling by the Lions.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.