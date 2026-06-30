Foote rotates Junior Bok side for Georgian World Champs showdown

The Junior Springboks have made 11 changes to their starting XV for their second match of the Junior World Champs against hosts Georgia.

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote has made sweeping rotational changes to his side for Thursday’s second-round Junior World Championship clash against hosts Georgia in Tbilisi (kick-off 6:30pm).

Foote has retained only four players from the starting team that opened the tournament with a convincing victory over Uruguay last Saturday, two of whom shifts positions for the clash against the hosts.

Lock JD Hattingh is the only forward to earn a second consecutive start, while three backs, Hendré Schoeman, Luan Giliomee and Markus Muller, retain their places in the run-on side.

Giliomee, who started at fullback against Uruguay, moves to flyhalf for Thursday’s encounter, and Muller shifts from outside to inside centre.

Regular captain Siphosethu Mnebelele returns to the starting front row at hooker and will pack down between props Oliver Reid and Danie Kruger, with Hattingh and Heinrich Theron named at lock. While the three loose forwards are flankers Wasi Vyambwera and Luke Cannon, with Kebotile Maake at No 8.

In the backline, Jack Benade starts on the left wing, with Samuel Badenhorst and Muller forming the midfield combination. Cheswill Jooste is selected on the right wing, and Akahluwa Boqwana takes over at fullback.

The replacements bench features Liam van Wyk (hooker), Rambo Kubheka and Luan van der Berg (props), Jaythen Orange (lock), Risima Khosa (loose forward), Jayden Brits (scrumhalf), Jordan Steenkamp (wing) and Alzeadon Felix (utility back).

they always intended to rotate the squad, particularly given the demanding turnaround between pool matches.

Quality squad

“We are fortunate to have a quality squad that has played together several times already this year. Player load management is one of the key aspects of a tournament of this nature, and squad rotation plays a very important role in that regard,” explained Foote.

While pleased with the performance against Uruguay, Foote added that the SA U20s’ review identified several areas where improvement is required.

“We were very happy with Saturday’s win, but after a thorough review of our performance against Uruguay, there are a few areas we are targeting to improve,” said Foote.

“Georgia are a very strong set-piece side and a physical opponent. Having played them a couple of times already this year, we know exactly what they are capable of.”

Georgia suffered a one-point defeat to Wales in their opening pool fixture, and Foote expects an inspired performance from the hosts on Thursday.

“They are a proud and passionate rugby nation and will be disappointed after that narrow loss to Wales, so we will need to be ready mentally and physically for the challenge they will bring, They will also have a passionate home crowd behind them, which will make it a very tough contest,” added the coach.

Ethan Adams (centre) and Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (wing) were not considered for the game due to niggles picked up against Uruguay.

Junior Springbok starting XV

Akahluwa Boqwana, Cheswill Jooste, Samuel Badenhorst, Markus Muller, Jack Benade, Luan Giliomee, Hendré Schoeman, Kebotile Maake, Luke Cannon, Wasi Vyambwera, JD Hattingh, Heinrich Theron, Danie Kruger, Siphosethu Mnebelele (c), Oliver Reid

Bench: Liam van Wyk, Rambo Kubheka, Luan van der Berg, Jaythen Orange, Risima Khosa, Jayden Brits, Jordan Steenkamp, Alzeadon Felix