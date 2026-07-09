Lions floored by WP XV fightback at U18 Craven Week

After another action packed day the U18 Craven Week tournament is set to conclude with all 16 teams in action on Saturday's final day.

Western Province XV overturned a nine-point half-time deficit to beat the Golden Lions on day four of the U18 Craven Week, while the Griffons, Pumas and Blue Bulls were also victorious at Grey High School in Gqeberha on Thursday.

WP XV maintained their perfect record at the U18 Craven Week tournament after downing the Lions on Thursday, while the Griffons, Pumas and Bulls bounced back from Tuesday’s defeats.

The Lions dominated the early exchanges of their match against WP XV and raced to 14-0 lead. The boys from the Western Cape hit back shortly before half-time and then proceeded to run away with the game in the second stanza.

Thomas Saunders (wing) scored a hat-trick for WP XV while flyhalf Travis Pheiffer slotted five conversions in a dramatic 43-33 win.

Other results

Earlier in the day, the Griffons scored five tries in their 29-12 win over the Valke, with wings Shovee de Villiers and Qlin Booyse both dotting down twice.

The Pumas dominated Border from start to finish, with No 8 Vian Louw scoring two of his team’s eight tries and flyhalf Ewan van der Merwe contributing 15 points.

The subsequent contest between the Bulls and Griquas was similarly one-sided, with fullback Drewyn Baron scoring a brace and flyhalf Ruan Fluks converting seven of his team’s nine tries.

The Youth Weeks programme will continue at Grey High on Friday, when 16 female teams compete in the final round of U18 Girls Week tournament.

Meanwhile, the U18 Craven Week will conclude at Grey High on Saturday, with all 16 boys teams in action, with Western Province set to face the Western Province XV in the main game of the day.

U18 Craven Week results- day four (Thursday, 9 July):

Griffons 29 (12) Valke 12 (0)

Border 14 (0) Pumas 54 (27)

Blue Bulls 59 (40) Griquas 19 (0)

Golden Lions 33 (19) Western Province XV 43 (10)