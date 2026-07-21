Junior Bok coach lauds SA rugby culture and depth after title-winning return

Kevin Foote believes South Africa's school rugby systems help players adjust to pressure moments before they even play for the Junior Springboks.

Junior Springbok coach Kevin Foote hailed his side’s culture and the country’s incredible rugby depth after returning to South Africa following his team’s triumphant U20 World Championship campaign in Georgia.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander and fans welcomed the team at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday, two days after the SA U20 side’s thrilling 16-5 win over France in the final in Tbilisi.

It rounded off an unbeaten tournament for the youngsters, despite missing regular captain Riley Norton, flyhalf Vusi Moyo, and utility back Zekhethelo Siyaya, after they beat England in the semi-final, and Uruguay, Georgia and Wales in the group stage.

‘Glory to South African rugby’

Alexander said the team “brought glory to South African rugby and South Africans” after they defended the title they won in Italy last year.

“Throughout the tournament they carried the flag of our nation with dignity, discipline and courage,” Alexander said, praising the coaches’ wisdom and dedication too.

“This group has put up their hands for higher duty, showing that the future of South African rugby is in very safe hands.”

Junior Springbok coach Kevin Foote is welcomed back to South Africa at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Junior Springboks grateful for schoolboy depth

Foote, when asked what set his team apart from others in the world, said the team-first and positive culture played a role. Players focused on their individual roles rather than on the mistakes of others.

“It also has a lot to do with the depth that we have,” he said.

“South African rugby and the school system that we have here is so strong. The players are so well coached in the schoolboy system. They are used to playing in front of the big stages.

“Paul Roos, Paarl Boys, Paarl Gim, some of these derby days, King Edward-Jeppe, these guys are very used to the big stage and they can handle themselves well.”

In pressure moments in the tournament – including their nail-biter England semi-final and low-scoring France final – Foote said his players knew they could fight back into the game.

“That also speaks to the talent we have in this country. When other teams have faded away at the back end of games we could maybe use our bomb squad, and they did a really good job.”