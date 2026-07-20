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‘Historic achievement’: Junior Springboks welcomed home at OR Tambo

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Compiled by Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

20 July 2026

02:34 pm

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SA Rugby president Mark Alexander and fans welcomed the Junior Springboks home after their triumphant U20 World Championship campaign.

Junior Springbok coach Kevin Foote at OR Tambo Airport

Junior Springbok coach Kevin Foote with fans at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

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The Junior Springboks were welcomed home with aplomb after their triumphant Junior World Championship in Georgia.

The South African U20 side arrived at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander met the team in Johannesburg two days after their thrilling 16-5 win over France in the final in Tbilisi on Saturday night.

It rounded off an unbeaten tournament for the youngsters, despite missing regular captain Riley Norton, flyhalf Vusi Moyo, and utility back Zekhethelo Siyaya, after they beat England 53-37 in the semi-final, and Uruguay (104-7), Georgia (33-5) and Wales (52-33) in the group stage.

They were able to defend the title they won in Italy last year.

Junior Springboks lauded

“The South African Rugby Union proudly salutes the Junior Springboks on their historic achievement in securing back‑to‑back World Rugby U20 Championship titles,” said Alexander.

“The Junior Boks have inspired our nation, reminding us that discipline, unity and belief can conquer any challenge.

“Winning consecutive world titles at the Under‑20 level underscores the promise of a new generation ready to carry the Springbok legacy forward.”

Alexander congratulated the players, coaches, management and supporters whose unwavering encouragement fuelled their performances.

“Our teams play for the 60 million-odd South Africans and the inspiration they derive from the fans is a powerful part of their success.”

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SA rugby in a good space

The SA Rugby president said the sport was enjoying success at unprecedented levels after the Springboks won consecutive Rugby World Cups and the Blitzboks also won the Sevens Championship this season.

“The evidence is clear: our pathways and pipeline are working, strong and healthy.

“These victories reflect the depth of our structures, the excellence of our coaching and the resilience of our players.

“This collective success belongs to South Africa, and it strengthens our resolve to uphold the highest standards of rugby governance and performance.”

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