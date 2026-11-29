The Springboks almost pulled off an incredible comeback after being 20-3 down at half-time, but a try by France after the hooter broke their hearts.

The Springboks fell 40-34 to France in a scintillating Nations Championship final in London to conclude their international season with three consecutive defeats.

A terrible first half saw them trailing 20-3 at the break. But the Boks seemed to flip a switch in the second period, playing better than they had throughout the tour.

Four second-half tries and a late penalty gave them a 34-33 lead in the dying minutes, but a try by Theo Attissogbe after the hooter secured France the win and the Northern Hemisphere the overall trophy.

Here are five takeaways.

Five players sent to sin bin

Referee Karl Dickson dished out four yellow cards and one 20-minute red during the match, with each costing the penalised side dearly.

Especially when France scored a converted try while Kurt-Lee Arendse was off for a 20-minute red for a hip-drop tackle that left Louis Bielle-Biarrey injured.

But momentum shifted in the second half and with the score 24-23 to the Springboks, Antoine Dupont tackled Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu early during his kick-chase, earning a yellow card.

Ox Nché (dangerous cleanout), Feinberg-Mngomezulu (illegal infringement at the breakdown) and Jefferson Poirot (dangerous cleanout) all saw points scored against their side while they were off.

Libbok languishes, Sacha shines

The tussle between South Africa’s kickers, Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok, and France’s Thomas Ramos was central to the result.

Libbok’s return to the starting XV was poor. One of his attempted clearances was charged down by Dupont, whose try was only disallowed because the ball rebounded against his hands again off the ground.

Another two Libbok passes were intercepted, the first leading to Theo Attissogbe’s first try for France.

Ramos, meanwhile, returned from injury to play his first international match of the year. He kicked a 50-22 and slotted all eight of his goal attempts.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu missed a long-range kick and received a yellow card but produced a brilliant kick-and-chase for South Africa’s first score. It was something of a return to form for the mercurial utility back.

Uncontested scrum at the end

The Springboks dominated the scrum contest, as they had done all season.

But with Poirot in the sin bin, France were allowed to have an uncontested scrum at the death, robbing the Springboks of the chance to push the hosts off their put-in.

Instead, the tired players had to let France play the ball and then hastily retreat and try to defend. France ultimately scored their winning try, after keeping the ball in hand and putting it through the phases.

Attissogbe was the try-scorer, but several players featured in the build-up, including the brilliant Dupont, who did well to keep the ball alive late in the move.

North wins the inaugural tournament

The Northern Hemisphere won the first-ever Nations Championship by five points to two on the finals weekend.

They got off to a solid start with three points in a row, Italy beating Fiji 23-21, Ireland beating Australia 38-14 and Wales thrashing Japan 40-10.

New Zealand finally got one back for the South with a confidence-restoring 26-6 victory over England on Saturday, before Argentina beat Scotland 34-26.

That made it 3-2 before the final game, where two points would be awarded to the victors.

Boks win 8 out of 13 this year

The Springboks finish the year with eight wins from 13 Tests this season, down from 13/15 last year, when they lost only to the All Blacks and Wallabies once each during their triumphant Rugby Championship.

They started with an emphatic 80-31 win over the Barbarians in a non-Test in June before going on to beat England, Scotland and Wales in their first three Nations Championship fixtures.

Then they edged Argentina in Buenos Aires before losing the first Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test against the All Blacks at Ellis Park. The Boks bounced back with wins in Cape Town, Soweto and Baltimore to secure the series 3-1.

They lost their one-off Test against the Wallabies in Perth, beat Italy in Turin, and then lost to France and Ireland in their last regular Nations Championship rounds before the final.