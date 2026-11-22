Ireland's win over South Africa had dropped France down to third in the northern hemisphere standings.

babshsyvsty France will play South Africa in the inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham next weekend after beating Argentina 45-17 on Saturday.



That bonus-point victory secured top spot in the northern hemisphere pool for France ahead of England and Ireland, while the Springboks finished just ahead of New Zealand in the southern hemisphere section.



Tries from Mickael Guillard, Peato Mauvaka, Emilien Gailleton, Tyler Duguid, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and two from Kalvin Gourgues gave France a hard-fought but ultimately comfortable win against determined opponents, whose defeat saw them drop to fourth in the southern hemisphere table.



Argentina were well in the match until two second-half cards cost them dearly.



They will play Scotland for seventh place next week.

England’s stunning dismantling of New Zealand earlier in the day meant that France came into the match knowing that only a full five points would send them into the final.



Ireland’s win over South Africa had dropped France down to third in the northern hemisphere standings.



The world champions’ bonus point in that defeat ensured they would be in the final, and France made sure to join them.



