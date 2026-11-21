It was one of the poorer performances by the Springboks this year.

The Springboks fell to a 20-17 loss to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, but they did enough to qualify as the top team in the south for next week’s finals weekend at Twickenham, where they will face France or England in the main game.

It was a second straight defeat for the Boks, after going down to France the week before. They beat Italy in their tour opener.

This is how The Citizen rated the performance of the Bok players, out of 10, on Saturday.

Damian Willemse 5: Unfortunately, the fullback lasted only 25 minutes before leaving the action with an injury. He looked out of sorts in the early exchanges, including missing a tackle that led to a try for Ireland.

Kurt-Lee Arendse 6: A bit of a mixed bag, he had one nice break and run and offload, but he also knocked on badly on one occasion. Not effective in the air, he was never able to really get into the game.

Jesse Kriel 6: He worked hard in defence, which was under pressure for long periods, making several good tackles. In all it was a busy outing, but he too got few attacking chances. Also knocked on badly towards the end.

Damian de Allende 7: As usual, he made a number of good, strong carries, made several tackles and tried hard to be a big presence in the backline action. Also, like his team-mates, battled to get into a rhythm or get any momentum going.

Ethan Hooker 7: He was one of the better Bok performers. He worked hard in defence, making good tackles, while he competed hard in the air, without much reward or success. Only made a few attacking runs.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu 5: Another underwhelming performance from the flyhalf. He defended well at times, holding up a possible try on one occasion, but his kicking was poor, his distribution iffy and he also missed catches.

Morné van den Berg 7: He worked really hard in defence, while his box kicks were decent, as were his line kicks. Scored a try from a driving maul, but gave away a penalty for running into a teammate at a critical time.

Cameron Hanekom 6: Unfortunately, it was not quite his day. He got lost in the action, and didn’t make too many metres in carries or line breaks. He did prevent a possible try with a good tackle while he worked hard at the breakdowns.

Pieter-Steph du Toit 6: The experienced flanker looks like he’s running on empty. Another well-below par performance … he made a few good tackles, and went on the odd run, but not nearly as effective as usual.

Siya Kolisi 5: The skipper was well off the pace, outplayed by his opponents. He carried once or twice and put in a few tackles, but was hardly a threat in a game the Boks spent playing on the back foot. Left in the 47th minute.

Franco Mostert 6: Another player who battled to match the physicality and pace of the Ireland performance. He was busy in the loose, with a number of tackles and took his lineout ball, but not “in” the game.

Eben Etzebeth 7: He was strong in the lineouts, and worked hard in the loose, but he was also well off his best. Tried to make his presence felt, without success, he will hope to make a big impact next weekend.

Wilco Louw 7: A bit of a mixed bag in the scrums, possibly just getting on top of his opponent. He worked hard in the loose, with a few good carries while he made a number of tackles too.

Malcolm Marx 7: He scored another top try to keep the Boks in it, while his lineout throws were for the most part good and on the mark. He worked hard in the loose, with a number of tackles and carries.

Ox Nché 7: He too had some success in the scrums, but also got pinged on occasion. As usual he was good in the loose, with some nice carries, cleans and tackles; he left the action early in the second half.

Bench:

Jan-Hendrik Wessels 3: The Boks simply have to find a proper hooker. He missed two crucial lineout throws and gave away an unnecessary penalty late on just when the Boks were looking to launch an attack on the Ireland line.

Gerhard Steenekamp 7: He came on in the 47th minute and made a good impact; he was busy in the loose, with several tackles and carries, while he also scrummed well, giving the Boks an edge.

Thomas du Toit 7: Like his fellow bench-sitter Steenekamp, he entered the action in the 47th minute and got stuck in all over the field, with carries, tackles and a strong scrumming performance.

Lood de Jager 5: He also entered the game in the 47th minute but failed to spark the forwards into action. He cleaned a few rucks and carried on occasion, with a few tackles thrown in, but it has hardly game-changing.

Paul de Villiers 6: He spent much of his 33 minutes on the field on the back foot, making tackles and competing at the rucks, with some success. He won a breakdown penalty and tried hard to lift his team-mates.

Marco van Staden 4: Initially made a big impact when entering the action in the 47th minute; he was busy all over the field, with tackles and carries, but he picked up a yellow card for a poor cleanout.

Grant Williams 6: He came on and had to play on the wing, and did well, with one good run. He didn’t get too many chances with the ball and was asked to defend more than anything else.

Canan Moodie 7: On early for Willemse, he looked dangerous with the ball. He ran strongly, chased kicks and jumped well for balls, without success. He missed a few crucial tackles, one leading to a try. He nearly scored a stunner, but his foot was in touch.