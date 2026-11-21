Bok coach Rassie Erasmus watched his team fall to Ireland from the team hotel, with over 100,000 fans watching live with him.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was on his best behaviour as he played it safe during his live watch-along from the team hotel in Dublin as his team went down 20-17 to Ireland in their Nations Championship game in Ireland on Saturday.

Earlier in the week Erasmus was banned from matchday duties for six games by World Rugby for his comments about the match officials during their 21-19 loss against France in Paris last weekend.

The following day, Wednesday, Erasmus announced that he would be making the best of the situation by hosting a watch-along live from the team hotel with any fans who wished to follow the game with him.

This resulted in a mixed reaction, with fans thrilled about the opportunity to hear Erasmus’ live match commentary with over a 100,000 signing up to view the game with the Bok coach, but there were also various stake-holders and the organisers who expressed they were not happy with the decision by the Bok boss to host a live stream, due to possible rights holders violations.

Erasmus’ stream was expected to be a must-watch event, with the Bok boss saying he would host the event in his personal capacity, with SA Rugby not involved, and would provide some commentary during the game and give his personal insights.

But on match day on Saturday it emerged that SuperSport had got on board and would broadcast the watch-along with Erasmus, which immediately indicated that it would be a watered-down event, and not as entertaining as previously expected and hoped.

Muted event

And so it proved as the watch-along was a very muted event, with very little interaction between Erasmus and the fans who tuned in to watch.

He spoke before the game and thanked the Bok fans for joining him and sending messages of report, and again said a few words at halftime, noting a few things about the game up to that point.

But he was muted throughout the actual match, with him only reacting a few times in the first half when the Boks did a few good things.

During the final quarter of the game Erasmus became a lot more animated, and he looked to be speaking into his phone or a recorder on a number of occasions, but whether he was voice noting his coaching staff at the ground, which he isn’t allowed to do under his ban, or simply recording himself, or speaking to someone else, is unknown.

It was an incredibly frustrating game by the Boks, which was eventually lost 20-17, and it is no surprise that Erasmus didn’t look pleased at fulltime.

It is still disappointing that he didn’t have a final word for the fans who tuned in, and didn’t give his view of the game, which would have been interesting to hear.