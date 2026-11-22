Mzwandile Stick and Felix Jones spoke of the Springboks' inaccuracy in the absence of Rassie Erasmus.

The Springboks were off their mark in almost every department during their 20-17 defeat to Ireland, the team’s assistant coaches said.

Still, the Boks picked up a losing bonus point by finishing within seven points of the opposition, meaning they leapfrogged New Zealand to top the Northern Hemisphere table ahead of next weekend’s Nations Championship finals.

They will face Southern Hemisphere winners, France, in their last match for the year next Sunday.

Springboks inaccurate

The Boks dominated most of the scrums at Aviva Stadium, though not to the extent that they did during their 24-13 win there last year.

Otherwise, their lineouts were poor, kicking game under par, attack inaccurate and defence leaky. They went on to lose their second consecutive game for the first time in four years.

Assistant coaches Mzwandile Stick and Felix Jones did media duty after the match due to head coach Rassie Erasmus’ six-game ban for comments made after last weekend’s defeat to France.

Erasmus was mostly silent during his watch-along from the Springbok hotel, and would not give his thoughts afterwards.

“The discipline was something we spoke about before the game. That was how they were getting into our 22. And when they are there they took their opportunities while we didn’t,” Stick said.

He added that the Springboks’ aerial game was poor both during their 21-19 defeat in Paris and in Dublin.

“We didn’t execute like we normally do. That is normally something that creates opportunities for us in a game when we are doing very well.

“And we also know oppositions are also working very hard to counter it… We are not where we want to be when it comes to the kicking game.”

He said the coaching staff would review the match and work with the players on improving in this department ahead of the France rematch.

Scrums good, but Boks miss finishing touch

Jones added that Ireland had improved greatly in the scrums since they were smashed last year.

“It’s tough when there are free kicks for shoulders out, break foots; it’s hard to really tell where dominance lies when those events are happening,” the assistant coach said.

“We still felt we were dominant overall, but they have definitely improved.”

Stick said it was likely that Ireland’s experienced players had found solutions to their scrum woes.

“They did well to handle it. We had opportunities, sometimes we just weren’t clinical getting out of our half. It’s because of the pressure they applied to us,” Stick concluded.