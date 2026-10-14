Stormers flex their depth at loose forward for Bristol battle

The Stormers have injury concerns at loose forward, but have so much depth that they are still able to name four Bok loose forwards in the match 23.

Despite having a mini loose forward crisis on their hands, Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson hailed the depth in their squad that has allowed him to name four Springboks in the department for their Champions Cup clash against Bristol Bears in Cape Town on Saturday.

Bok eighthman Evan Roos comes into the team for this weekend’s game to replace the in-form Hacjivah Dayimani, who is unavailable due to the concussion he suffered during his two-try scoring performance in their win over the Sharks over the past weekend.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and rising star Paul de Villiers will flank Roos, while veteran Deon Fourie will provide impact off the bench, making for a fearsome group of loose forwards. Young Junior Bok star Riley Norton, who is primarily a lock, can also cover if needed.

It shows the amazing depth the Stormers have in the loose forwards, considering another Bok stalwart, Ben-Jason Dixon, is unavailable, as are Marcell Theunissen, Ruan Ackermann and Keke Morabe.

“We have a bit of a crisis at loose forward and it seems to be an injury flash point for us this season. Ben-Jason Dixon is a big loss because he can play lock and loose forward, Marcel, Ruan Ackermann and Keke Morabe are all out,” said Dobson at Tuesday’s team announcement for this weekend’s match.

“It’s been tough. So to replace Hacjivah, who has been in great form and would have played if available, with Evan is fantastic for us. But we are just lucky we can still field a loose forward trio of this quality with Deon Fourie on the bench.

“It’s a good reflection of our squad. This is when we start to be tested and prove we can compete on two fronts. It’s our first game of the new competition and we want to do well.”

Other changes

The Stormers’ only other changes from last weekend are in the front row.

Loosehead prop Vernon Matongo starts this weekend with Ntuthuko Mchunu on the bench, while hooker JJ Kotze also gets a start this week, with Andre-Hugo Venter on the bench.

The tightheads have also changed. Boks Wilco Louw and Neethling Fouche drop out of the match 23 and Sazi Sandi comes in to start with Zach Porthen taking a spot on the bench.

“We have what we think are four international class tightheads (and need to play them). So it (the changes) was pretty much horses for courses,” explained Dobson.

“Zach’s a Springbok, so he had to play, and Sazi brings a lot of speed to the game. We are aware of how Bristol play, so these are two fast moving props, but they also won’t change our (dominant) scrum culture, which is the first thing we consider. They can deliver on that.

“We are going to manage the tightheads across the season, as well as a few other positions like loosehead prop and loose forward.”

Stormers team

Damian Willemse, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel (capt), Jonathan Roche, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Evan Roos, Siya Kolisi, Paul de Villiers, JD Schickerling, Adré Smith, Sazi Sandi, JJ Kotzé, Vernon Matongo. Bench: André-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Zachary Porthen, Connor Evans, Riley Norton, Deon Fourie, Haashim Pead, Warrick Gelant.