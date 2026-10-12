Dobson chuffed with Dayimani’s ‘metamorphosis’ as Bok talk hots up

Stormers loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani has been in superb form this season and it will be interesting to see if he can force his way into the Springbok frame.

A scintillating start to the season by Stormers loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani has again led to questions about his readiness to turn out for the Springboks.

A few years ago Dayimani was in great form for the Stormers and it was thought that he would break into the Bok mix, but when that didn’t materialise, he decided to move to France to continue his franchise career there.

After a season and a half playing for Racing 92, Dayimani decided to return to South African and the Stormers earlier this year, largely due to family reasons, and he has slowly forced his way back into being a first-choice starter for the Cape side.

Dayimani has started this season with a bang, putting in three massive performances; first in their win over Connacht in Galway, then a man-of-the-match performance in a losing cause against Edinburgh in Scotland, and finally, a brilliant two-try scoring performance in their win against the Sharks over the weekend.

Convincing winner

“We have a players’ man-of-the-match, which always differs from what SuperSport (fan vote) comes up with. In the first two games, Hacjivah was a convincing winner,” said Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson after the Sharks match.

“What’s changed about Hacjivah (since his return from France) is his stopping power. I don’t know whether it’s because he’s decided what the gym is or because he’s got more determined. But in that All Blacks (Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry) game (in August), he was physical.

“Against Connacht, physical. The other thing I’ve enjoyed about him is his leadership.”

Dayimani is able to play across the back row and, if pushed, possibly at wing or centre. This season he has started all three games at eighthman, which should worry Evan Roos.

Roos has been the Stormers’ go-to No 8 since the first URC season back in 2021/22, but was named at No 6 for their season opener before being injured on the 4G pitch in Galway, and was then named on the bench for this past weekend’s match against the Sharks, but again picked up a late injury.

Hybrid player

Speaking about Dayimani’s versatility which helps the Stormers back their usual 6-2 forwards to backs bench split, and also touching on his national prospects, Dobson claimed he should be a sought-after player.

“He’s played a good number of Top 14 games on the wing. He moved onto the wing in the All Blacks game, and did really well. We’re always going to be a 6-2 (bench) team and you need one of the forwards to be able to play up there, so Hacjivah on the wing, that’s the plan,” said Dobson.

“He’s metamorphosised. I can’t speak to his national (prospects), but at 29 years old and when you talk about hybrids, a guy who can run (the 100m sprint in) 10.80 and has stopping power, he has got to be in anybody’s (selection) frame eventually.

“But look, he needs to do this (play consistently well) for a whole year because he hasn’t ever given much hope before, if you know what I mean. He’s had flashes of brilliance. He needs to build a proper innings. He’s just at the start of it. If he carries on like this, I’ve got no doubt about it (his Bok chances).”

The Stormers now turn their attention to the Champions Cup, with the first round of action this weekend. They face Bristol at home this Saturday.