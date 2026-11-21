Scotland stay fourth in the Nations Championship's northern hemisphere table but with a vastly-improved points difference.

Darcy Graham and Liam McConnell each bagged a hat-trick of tries as Scotland thrashed Japan 67-5 in the Nations Championship in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The Scots, having beaten Australia last weekend, totally outclassed Eddie Jones’ Japan team.

Graham scored the hosts’ first of 11 tries after five minutes in a one-sided contest.

Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith (2), Jamie Dobie and Rory Hutchinson also crossed the whitewash, Tom Jordan and George Horne shared six conversions between them.

Japan’s sole points came from a try by Takuro Matsunaga after Rowe let a long punt bounce.

Scotland stay fourth in the Nations Championship’s northern hemisphere table but with a vastly-improved points difference.

They join Ireland, who take on South Africa in Dublin, on 20 points.