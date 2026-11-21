A number of teams are still in the running to finish top of their pool to qualify for the 'final' next week at Twickenham.

The last of the pool games of the inaugural Nations Championship take place on Saturday in Europe, before next week’s Finals Weekend where the overall winners of the competition will be decided.

As things stand going into the round six fixtures, France lead the way on the North log with 21 points, followed by England (20), Ireland (20), Scotland (15), Wales (15) and Italy (1).

On the South log, New Zealand are tops with 22 points, followed by South Africa, with 21, and then it’s Argentina (11), Australia (9), Japan (5) and Fiji (0).

A number of Saturday’s games will play a role in determining where the teams finish on the respective logs, for the head-to-head matchups next weekend at Twickenham.

Here then are all the fixtures on Saturday, with SA kick-off times:

4.10pm: England v New Zealand and Scotland v Japan

6.40pm: Ireland v South Africa and Italy v Fiji

10.10pm: Wales v Australia and France v Argentina

To see the log standings in the hemisphere tables and previous results click here.