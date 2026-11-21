It should be a cracking round six Nations Championship match in Dublin.

Ireland host South Africa in a round six Nations Championship game in Dublin on Saturday, with kick off at 6.40pm.

Ireland and the Springboks have a chance of finishing top of their respective hemisphere pools, but will possibly have to win and hope one or two other results go their way.

The Boks have had a disrupted week with coach Rassie Erasmus being banned for six matchdays, while they lost to France last weekend. Ireland meanwhile had to wait until Thursday for flyhalf Sam Prendergast to be cleared to play after a citing for a dangerous tackle.

Below the teams will be The Citizen’s live coverage of the match at the Aviva Stadium.

SPRINGBOKS – 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Morné van den Berg, 8 Cameron Hanekom, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Ox Nché.

Bench: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Lood de Jager, 20 Paul de Villiers, 21 Marco van Staden, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Canan Moodie.

IRELAND – 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Robert Baloucoune, 13 Robbie Henshaw, 12 Stuart McCloskey, 11 Mack Hansen, 10 Sam Prendergast, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 8 Dan Sheehan (c), 7 Josh van der Flier, 6 Ryan Baird, 5 Tadhg Beirne, 4 Joe McCarthy, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 2 Rónan Kelleher, 1 Andrew Porter.

Bench: 16 Tom Stewart, 17 Tom O’Toole, 18 Sam Illo, 19 James Ryan, 20 Nick Timoney, 21 Craig Casey, 22 Ciarán Frawley, 23 Bundee Aki.

Updates from the match at the Aviva Stadium will appear below. For latest posts please refresh.