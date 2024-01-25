Bumbling Blitzboks need a boost from SA Rugby

An inexperienced Blitzboks team will once again be on duty when they take part in the Perth Sevens tournament Down Under over the coming weekend. It is not the first time over the past few seasons that the Blitzboks have sent out an inexperienced team, which has led to some wildly inconsistent performances. ALSO READ: Same old story as Blitzboks bomb out on home soil again They have already shown that inconsistency this season with them triumphing in Dubai, before flopping a week later to finish sixth on home soil in the Cape Town Sevens. Their up and down form…

An inexperienced Blitzboks team will once again be on duty when they take part in the Perth Sevens tournament Down Under over the coming weekend.

It is not the first time over the past few seasons that the Blitzboks have sent out an inexperienced team, which has led to some wildly inconsistent performances.

ALSO READ: Same old story as Blitzboks bomb out on home soil again

They have already shown that inconsistency this season with them triumphing in Dubai, before flopping a week later to finish sixth on home soil in the Cape Town Sevens.

Their up and down form has also led to them not automatically qualifying for this year’s Olympic Games in France, after they finished seventh on the 2022-23 World Series log, with only the top four automatically qualifying.

This left them having to qualify through their continental confederation, but they lost to Kenya in the final of the Africa Sevens. Now, they have a final chance to reach the Olympics by winning the 2024 Final Olympic Qualification Tournament which will take place in June.

The Blitzboks will hope to build some good momentum into that event, but will also hope to have a more experienced team by then.

Onto Perth

Heading to Perth the Blitzboks have just three players who have played in over 30 tournaments, while the other 10 players in their squad have all played in under 20.

One of those players has only featured in seven tournaments, three have been to two and two are uncapped and will be making their debuts in Australia.

Where the Blitzboks need help is from SA Rugby, who need to try and step in and lure some of their former stars back to the Sevens fold.

Players like Werner Kok at the Sharks, Ruhan Nel at the Stormers and JC Pretorius at the Lions have all made the switch to 15s over the years, but none are realistic contenders to break into the Springbok setup.

SA Rugby should look to try and entice these players back into the Sevens fold, by letting them still feature for their franchise sides in 15s, while making them available for the various Sevens tournaments throughout the year.