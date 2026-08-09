Springboks extend unbeaten run in Buenos Aires: Five takeaways

A young but determined Argentina side pushed an error-strewn Springbok team to the brink in their one-off Test, losing 17-10.

The Springboks edged a young but determined Argentina side 17-10 in Buenos Aires on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run at José Amalfitani Stadium going back to 1993.

The one-off Test proved a nail-biter as both sides proved resilient in defence and will rue not finishing the chances that came few and far between.

The game extended the Springboks’ winning streak to 12 Tests. They’ve also won their last four meetings with Argentina, and 12 of their last 13.

Here are five takeaways from the game.

Siya Kolisi hurts his other hamstring

Siya Kolisi was singled out by coach Rassie Erasmus as the one player among the five returning from injury he wasn’t too worried about.

But it was the Springbok captain, playing his first Test of the year after a hamstring strain, who hobbled off the field after 24 minutes.

It emerged after the game that it was his other hamstring this time, and he needed to go for scans to determine the extent of the damage.

It will be a shame if Kolisi has to spend another few months recovering, as he was in good rhythm, making some strong carries.

It could even mean he loses his starting spot after recovery to fellow blindside flanker Paul de Villiers, who is enjoying a breakout season with the Springboks.

Others return from injury unscathed

Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Morné van den Berg and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu also returned from injury during the game.

Etzebeth (concussion) and De Jager (hip surgery) had each only played one match for their franchises in 2026.

These four will be glad they made it through the match unscathed.

Springbok bomb squad the difference

After an error-strewn and frustrating first half (score 10-10 at the break), the Springbok bench turned the momentum in South Africa’s favour from the 50th minute.

Marco van Staden and Cobus Wiese were especially good in attack and defence while Handré Pollard improved the Springbok kicking game that had been poor until that point.

Zachary Porthen and Jan-Hendrik Wessels built on the strong scrum performances laid out by Thomas du Toit, and the Springboks earned more reward in the set-piece.

Dismal aerial contests

The one department the Springboks were probably weakest in was the aerial contest.

The kicks were either too far and marked, or too near and unthreatening, and almost all were won by the hosts.

It took too long for the Boks to re-adjust to more running rugby.

The aerial contest is one where South Africa are traditionally strong, and it’s an area that must improve before they take on New Zealand.

Argentina’s solid defence

The Springboks pushed a rush defence in the game, but Argentina proved indomitable in their defence.

They rarely gave ground and often pushed the carrier back.

Even some of the best Springbok carriers on the day, such as Cameron Hanekom and Marco van Staden, struggled to beat defenders.

They also held the ball up once, and ensured another try was disallowed when Van Staden was tackled into touch.

Only Kolisi had a good series of carries, before he was injured.

The Springboks finally enjoyed better reward in attack after the bomb squad came on.