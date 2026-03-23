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Pietersen on Munster win: ‘I will cherish this moment for the rest of my life’

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By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

4 minute read

23 March 2026

10:41 am

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Sharks coach JP Pietersen praised teenage debutant Luan Giliomee while adding Makazole Mapimpi could have scored a hat-trick.

Sharks head coach JP Pietersen

Sharks head coach JP Pietersen said he would never forget his team’s whitewash over Munster, coming in his 10th match in charge of the team. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

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JP Pietersen described the Sharks’ 45–0 whitewash over Munster on Saturday night as special, saying he would cherish it for the rest of his life.

The Sharks outscored the 2022/23 United Rugby Championship winners seven tries to none in their round-13 clash at Kings Park, Pietersen’s 10th match in charge of the senior side.

Standout moments included Makazole Mapimpi scoring twice in the final two minutes in his 100th international game for the Sharks, while 19-year-old debutant Luan Giliomee crossed for a try and produced a pinpoint 50–22 that led to another score.

The result was built on forward dominance and defence. Munster repeatedly failed to gain ground, and every time they entered the Sharks’ 22, they knocked on or conceded turnovers.

The visitors also lost the set-piece battles, including three stolen lineouts.

‘I hardly slept’

Pietersen said the contrast with their 41–12 loss to the Bulls at Loftus two weeks earlier was “day and night”.

He said Mapimpi’s milestone and teenager Giliomee’s debut happening on the same day, and in such an important win, made the occasion even more momentous.

“To win 45–0 against a very good Munster side with a big history of rugby, a proud side. As I told the boys, I will cherish this moment for the rest of my life,” Pietersen said.

The coach revealed late disruptions, with Siya Kolisi ruled out by a calf injury and Ethan Hooker unavailable after his father passed away.

“It was a challenging two nights for me. I hardly slept. To get a performance like that is really special.”

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Pietersen credited defence coach Joey Mongalo and forwards coach Warren Whiteley, while praising the players’ effort.

19-year-old Luan Giliomee
19-year-old Luan Giliomee had a phenomenal Sharks debut. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Sharks coach praises veteran Mapimpi, teenager Giliomee

Pietersen said Mapimpi, 35, could still compete for years.

“He’s showed it over and over, to still be that fast at his age and be as professional as he was today. He’s one of my favourite players that I watch now.

“There’s a lot more in him and I will challenge him more. He could have scored a hat-trick.”

He praised Giliomee’s composure.

“You can see he has BMT. He belongs on the field, he never looked out of place.”

Despite the win, the Sharks remain 11th on the URC table with five victories from 13 matches, four under Pietersen.

With five games left, he said they must win almost all remaining fixtures to reach the top eight and the playoffs, but added they do not look like a bottom-half side.

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Jon-Paul Roger "JP" Pietersen Munster Rugby Team Sharks rugby team

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