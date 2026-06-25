Kubheka leads Junior Boks against Uruguay in U20 World Championship opener

The South African side are defending champions after winning the title in Italy last year.

Experienced prop Rambo Kubheka will lead the Junior Springboks team when they face Uruguay in their opening Pool A match of the 2026 World Rugby Junior World Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia on Saturday (6.30pm).

With squad captain Siphosethu Mnebelele named among the replacements, Kubheka takes over the leadership duties for the SA U20s’ first pool match of the tournament.

The Junior Boks are without regular skipper and lock Riley Norton, who is part of the Springboks’ Nations Championship squad, as well as flyhalf Vusi Moyo, who is also with the Boks.

Adams and Muller in the centres

Junior Bok coach Kevin Foote has opted for a split of five forwards and three backs on the replacements bench for this clash against their South American opponents.

The starting pack features Kubheka, Liam van Wyk, and Luan van der Berg in the front row, with Jaythen Orange and JD Hattingh pairing up in the second row. The loose trio consists of Risima Khosa, Gert Kemp, and Vuyo Gwiji.

Hendré Schoeman starts at scrumhalf, while Alzeadon Felix wears the No 10 jersey in the absence of the suspended Yaqeen Ahmed.

Ethan Adams and Markus Muller form an exciting midfield pairing; Jordan Steenkamp and Khuthadzo Rashivaga line up on the wings, with the versatile Luan Giliomee – a Blitzbok international – starting at fullback.

Cheswill Jooste (wing), a stalwart of last year’s successful campaign who joined the squad late after completing his United Rugby Championship commitments, is one of the three backline players named on the bench.

Defending champions

“We have picked a team that we believe will do the job for us against Uruguay on Saturday,” said Foote, who emphasized that squad rotation will be a key factor during the gruelling four-week event.

“Competition for places is incredibly high, which is exactly what you want as a coach. We have selected a match-23 that we believe will deliver a good performance. There is a quick turnaround time between matches, so player load management will be crucial for us.”

The SA U20s enter the tournament as defending champions, having won the world title in Italy last year for the first time since 2012. However, Foote stressed that this current group is looking to chart their own journey.

“Last year’s success was wonderful, but that belongs to the past,” said Foote. “We are focused, ready, and highly motivated for this new challenge. The players have put in the hard yards to get fit and grasp our game model, and everyone is excited for Saturday’s match.”

Junior Springbok team to face Uruguay in Tbilisi:

Luan Giliomee, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga, Markus Muller, Ethan Adams, Jordan Steenkamp, Alzeadon Felix, Hendré Schoeman, Vuyo Gwiji, Gert Kemp, Risima Khosa, JD Hattingh, Jaythen Orange, Luan van der Berg, Liam van Wyk, Rambo Kubheka (capt). Bench: Siphosetho Mnebelele, Jordan Jooste, Danie Kruger, Thomas Beling, Wasi Vyambwera, Jayden Brits, Akahluwa Boqwana, Cheswill Jooste