Junior Boks need to ‘play as a team’ against Wales, says coach Foote

A win over Wales will be enough to send the defending junior world champions into the tournament semifinals.

The Junior Springboks are aiming for a more connected performance against Wales at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi on Tuesday (kick-off 4pm) as they target a third straight win to finish top of their pool and qualify for the knockout stages at the U20 Junior World Championship.

The Junior Boks, the defending champions, have picked up two bonus-point wins against Uruguay and hosts Georgia in their first two games, so a win over Wales will send them straight into the semifinals next Monday.

Although they destroyed Uruguay 104-7 in their opener, they were given a stern test by Georgia in their second match, before going on to beat them 33-5, and with Wales also unbeaten they are set to produce another stiff challenge.

Awesome preparation

“It was awesome preparation for us (the Georgian game). The physicality of the Georgians is really something and we enjoy that physicality. We love a physical game and you could see afterwards both teams were feeling those contacts,” said Junior Bok coach Kevin Foote.

“One of the main things is that we want to play more connected to the team. Against Georgia when it got physical we started to play one (man) out, so we weren’t as connected as we wanted to be.

“Credit to Georgia for being that physical and trying to disrupt us. But I thought we showed great maturity to stay in there, put the pressure on them and eventually that told. So the main thing against Wales is to play as a team, be more connected and get our system running again.”

The Junior Boks have again made a number of changes for the match, with eight to their match 23 and six to the starting side, including the return of exciting flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed who missed the first two games due to suspension.

Ahmed received a red card for an accidental clean out in the air playing for SA A against Zimbabwe last month, and was thus banned for two games, and his return will definitely give the Junior Boks a boost.

Handled it well

“Yaqeen has handled it really well. In my opinion I thought he was really unlucky (to receive a suspension). I thought the 20-minute red was punishment enough, but he has handled it all really maturely,” said Foote.

“He has contributed massively to our environment and preparation, he has brought nice energy to training even knowing he couldn’t be picked. And now his excitement is through the roof at the moment.

“He’s really chomping at the bit to get involved with the team now. He is a really good 10 and I think he is going to drive us around the park exceptionally well. I think he will bring the forwards and backs combinations in and we will play a nice connected game.”

Despite the Junior Boks being strong favourites, Foote cautioned against underestimating Wales, who they had been keeping a close eye on over the past two years.

“Wales are a really good team and they are known for their fast starts. They have started all of their games really well, even at last years World Champs,” said Foote.

“They have a really good attacking game and they like to move the ball around, especially in that 13 channel with players stacking in behind that.

“And they also have strong forwards and a good back row. Their attack is really good and they have also got a good kicking and running game. So we will be up for the challenge.”