Bulls’ Boks have put URC final behind them – Rassie

Bulls stars coming from a heartbreaking URC final defeat have managed to refocus on Springbok objectives.

Twelve Bulls players who have joined the Springbok squad for the Nations Championship have put the heartache of their URC final defeat to Leinster behind them, said Bok head coach Rassie Erasmus.

The Bulls entered the Dublin final last weekend on a high, having won eight consecutive URC matches, coming back from 21-3 down to beat Glasgow Warriors in the semi-final, and having the services of five Springboks who weren’t available or on their roster during their defeat to the same opposition at the same venue the previous year.

In the build-up to the final, Erasmus said the Bulls contingent would lift morale when joining the Bok squad – if they won because they were victorious and if they lost simply because they reached the final.

However, they were completely outplayed and lost 36-7: their heaviest defeat in four United Rugby Championship finals.

Bulls’ Springboks realign

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann stood by some of his senior players who had poor games, including Springboks Handré Pollard, Canan Moodie and Willie le Roux.

Erasmus likewise backed Pollard, who dropped a pass that led to Leinster’s opening try and whose penalty kick went dead in their final attack in the first half.

The Bok coach also didn’t want to speak much about the Bulls’ performance, rather alluding to how far they had come with a new head coach, assistant coach shake-up, and recovery after seven consecutive defeats early in the season.

“Not to win it is obviously disappointing, and Leinster were awesome on the day.

“When I said that it would be lovely if they come in with the confidence, I also said if they come in without confidence we’ll find the solutions.”

Erasmus said the Bulls players were able to quickly switch to a Springbok mindset and focus on their way of playing the game.

“There’s not really any new guys from the Bulls. Most of them go back. Embrose [Papier] with [11] caps, he’s probably the guy who is the newest in our system, and he’s been slotting in really well.

“They wanted to put that behind them as quickly as possible because we are playing England in 10 days’ time.”