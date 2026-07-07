Lions claim Jukskei Derby spoils at U18 Craven Week

The Lions beating the Bulls in a Craven Week Jukskei derby was the highlight of the action on day two of the tournament.

The Golden Lions edged the Blue Bulls on day two of the U18 Craven Week, while Border, Griquas and Western Province XV were also among the winners at Grey High School in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

The second day of the tournament served up a series of fascinating contests, with 42 tries scored over the course of the four matches – and 10 of those coming in the Jukskei Derby.

The Bulls raced to 12-0 lead after their lineout set the platform for two tries. The Lions clawed their way back into the contest, and flyhalf Jaydon Viljoen slotted a long-range penalty goal on the stroke of half-time to reduce the Bulls’ lead to five points.

The contest opened up in the second stanza, and the lead changed hands several times. Lions centre Ethan Lourens crashed over for his second try late in the game, while the subsequent score by lock Glodi Tshipamba sealed a 43-32 win for the boys in red and white.

Other results

Earlier in the day, Border scored six tries in their 36-14 win against the Valke, with wing Ncuthu Kepe bagging a brace.

The free-flowing contest between Griquas and the Pumas yielded 12 tries in all, with Griquas fullback Tyler Campher scoring a hat-trick. The Kimberley-based side dominated the contest after half-time, scoring 22 points in the second stanza to secure a 43-29 victory.

The battle between WP XV and the Griffons followed a similar pattern, with the Western Cape side bouncing back from a half-time deficit to bank an emphatic 52-33 result. Flyhalf Travis Pheiffer scored 13 points for WP XV, while wing Cayden Samuels and flanker Yanos Molnar finished with two tries a piece.

The U18 Craven Week continues at Grey High on Wednesday, with the Leopards tackling the Limpopo Blue Bulls at 10am and Western Province facing the Sharks in the big coastal showdown at 3:30pm.

U18 Craven Week results – day two (Tuesday, 7 July):

Border 36 (7) Valke 14 (7)

Griquas 43 (21) Pumas 29 (22)

Western Province XV 52 (14) Griffons 33 (23)

Blue Bulls 32 (15) Golden Lions 43 (10)

U18 Craven Week fixtures – day three (Wednesday, 8 July):

10am: Leopards v Limpopo Blue Bulls

11:45am: Boland v Eastern Province

1:30pm: Free State v South Western Districts

3:30pm: Western Province v Sharks