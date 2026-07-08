WP clinch coastal thriller at Craven Week, Free State, EP win

The Sharks imploded spectacularly to hand Craven Week powerhouse Western Province a win to secure their place in the main game on Saturday.

Western Province edged the Sharks on the third day of the U18 Craven Week in Gqeberha, while the Leopards, Eastern Province and Free State were also among the winners at Grey High School on Wednesday.

Day three of the U18 Craven Week witnessed several tight contests, with three of the four matches decided by 12 points or fewer.

WP and Free State claimed victories to extend their winning runs in the tournament, while the hosts and Leopards registered their first victories of the week.

The coastal derby staged on the Kolisi Field lived up to the hype, with the Sharks taking a slender five-point lead into the break. The KwaZulu-Natalians troubled WP at the set pieces and breakdowns after half-time, and converted that dominance into a 15-point lead.

WP fought back to reduce the deficit in the dying stages, and the Sharks conceded two yellow cards in quick succession. With full-time approaching, a third Sharks player was sent to the sin bin, and WP fullback Achmat Behardien kicked a penalty goal to clinch a dramatic 24-22 win.

Other matches

Earlier in the day, Free State scored three late tries to claim a 38-26 win over South Western Districts. Fullback Lamla Mgedezi scored a brace for the Cheetahs, while flyhalf Samson Lackay contributed 13 points.

Boland and EP enjoyed a similarly tight battle, although the hosts took control of the contest in the second half, with scrumhalf Luke Doyle scoring a try in the 64th minute to extend his team’s lead to eight points. Boland scored a converted try at the death, but EP hung on for a 32-31 victory.

The Leopards recorded the biggest win of the day when they thumped the Limpopo Blue Bulls 57-14. Outside centre Marques Jantjies scored a hat-trick for the North West side while flyhalf Ricardo Enos slotted six conversions.

The U18 Craven Week continues at Grey High on Thursday, with the Griffons fronting the Valke at 10am, and the Golden Lions tackling Western Province XV in the big match later in the day.

U18 Craven Week results – day three (Wednesday, 8 July):

Leopards 57 (31) Limpopo Blue Bulls 14 (7)

Boland 31 (17) Eastern Province 32 (17)

Free State 38 (19) South Western Districts 26 (19)

Western Province 24 (7) Sharks 22 (12)

U18 Craven Week fixtures – day four (Thursday, 9 July):

10am: Griffons v Valke

11:45am: Border v Pumas

1:30pm: Blue Bulls v Griquas

3:30pm: Golden Lions v Western Province XV