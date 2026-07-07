Free State and WP lay down early markers at U18 Craven Week

The 2026 U18 Craven Week kicked off with a bang at Grey High School in Gqeberha on Monday.

Free State were the biggest winners on day one of the U18 Craven Week at Grey High School in Gqeberha on Monday, while Western Province, Boland and the Sharks also recorded good victories.

South African rugby’s leading schoolboys and girls descended on Grey High School this past Monday to compete in the opening round of the U18 Craven Week and U18 Girls Week tournaments.

The U18 Craven Week got off to an explosive start, with 41 tries scored across the four matches. Free State and the Limpopo Blue Bulls combined for 107 points in an entertaining clash on the Kolisi Field, with the boys from Bloemfontein eventually claiming a 66-41 victory.

Free State flyhalf Zachary Walbrugh finished the free-flowing encounter with a personal tally of 31 points – a haul that included a hat-trick of tries – while centres Ruan Roux and Eddie Mabena scored two tries-a-piece.

Other matches

In other U18 Craven Week matches played on Monday, Boland fired late to secure a 39-20 win against the Leopards, and the Sharks scored five tries in their 36-19 win against SWD.

Hosts Eastern Province made a bright start to the final clash of the day against WP, and the result was still in the balance at half-time, after local flyhalf Nathan Trytsman slotted two penalty goals.

The Western Cape outfit lifted the tempo after the break and proceeded to score 21 unanswered points, with flyhalf Achmat Behardien kicking six conversions and adding a try at the death as WP went on to secure a 42-25 win.

The U18 Craven Week action continues at Grey High on Tuesday, with Border fronting the Valke at 9:30am and the Blue Bulls meeting the Golden Lions in an exciting Jukskei Derby later in the afternoon.

U18 Craven Week day one results (Monday, 6 July):

Boland 39 (3) Leopards 20 (13)

Free State 66 (28) Limpopo Blue Bulls 41 (19)

Sharks 36 (7) South Western Districts 19 (5)

Western Province 42 (14) Eastern Province 25 (13)

U18 Craven Week day two schedule (Tuesday, 7 July):

9:30am: Border v Valke

11:15am Griquas v Pumas

1:30pm: Western Province XV v Griffons

3:15pm: Blue Bulls v Golden Lions