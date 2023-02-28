Lions eager to build on momentum in crunch Bulls clash

Ross Roche

The Lions will be eager to build on the momentum built up from their bonus point United Rugby Championship (URC) win against Glasgow Warriors over the past weekend, as they prepare for a tough clash against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday.

The Joburg side snapped a five game losing streak in the competition to lift themselves to 12th on the table and reignite hopes of a late season surge for a top eight finish, but a defeat against the Bulls will most likely end those chances.

They have also been on a miserable run against South African teams, having lost their last 10 local derbies, three of which were against the Bulls, and they will need a huge effort to overcome the home side.

Ready to fight

Coach Ivan van Rooyen admitted their backs were against the wall, but he believed they could build on last week’s performance.

“We are at a place where we know every game is going to be a fight, and the only way we are going to fight better is with our backs to the wall. Obviously our record against the Bulls and the South African teams will be spoken about this week. We know we have to fix and improve on that,” said Van Rooyen.

“There are a lot of positives and good momentum that we should take out of this (Glasgow) game. With us playing at Loftus I always say that being able to sleep in your own bed the night before the game makes a big difference,” he added.

“So it is important for us to prepare well again this week. We have to improve on what’s working for us and fix what isn’t, and if we can capitalise on the momentum from this win I think it will be a great game next weekend.”

Back to basics

Lions captain Marius Louw claimed that it was the team going back to their basics that helped them clinch an impressive 35-24 win over Glasgow and that is something they will be looking to do against the Bulls on Saturday.

“We speak a lot about outstanding basics, and we didn’t do anything special. So we knew that if we kept the ball and executed with outstanding basics we would do well.

“That’s from the delivery of the lineout to ball-placement, to quick ball, and winning the race around the corner against their forwards. I think that’s what our forwards did well, and we built a lot on outstanding basics and execution. Once we did that, we could keep going.”