State of the URC: Bulls still have work to do — starting with the Lions

Ross Roche

The Bulls still have plenty of work to do as they head into the business end of the United Rugby Championship (URC) over the next two months.

The Pretoria based team are sixth on the log, still needing to make sure of their place in the top eight, while they are also in a massive battle for a home semifinal.

With four games remaining in the competition pool stage, with three of them at home, the Bulls should have no trouble securing their top eight spot, but a home quarterfinal could slip out of their reach.

Two of those home matches, against the Lions this weekend and against Zebre in mid-April should be regulation bonus point wins, but it is their other two games which will be up in the air.

Towards the end of March the Bulls face Ulster in Ireland, in what could be a vital clash in the race for a top four position.

It will be the first game for the hosts after the Six Nations, which means they should welcome a number of their international stars back and the game should be a tough challenge for the Bulls.

Vital Leinster match

Their final match of the pool stage will be against Leinster at Loftus towards the end of April and could also prove vital, although they could be out of the running for the top four at that stage.

Last season the Bulls stunned a full strength Leinster in the semifinals in Dublin, but will still be underdogs if Leinster send a full strength team to take part in the match.

However on their late season tour to South Africa last season, Leinster had already sealed their place at the top of the URC standings and sent a weakened side for their SA tour, and on their current form they may do the same this year, which will give the Bulls a massive chance.

In the end the Bulls should have no problem making the quarterfinals, but a home play-off may just be out of their grasp.