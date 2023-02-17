Lions name team for highveld URC clash with the Sharks

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has named his team for the highly-anticipated United Rugby Championship clash against the Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday. Kick-off is 3pm.

Due to several players being unavailable because of injury, including the likes of regular captain Reinhard Nothnagel, Henco van Wyk, Francke Horn and Jordan Hendrikse, coach Van Rooyen has again had to rotate players and pick a new-look matchday squad.

Tshituka brothers

The good news though is scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba is back in action this week and will play off the bench, while Rabz Maxwane returns to action on the wing.

Morne van den Berg and Gianni Lombard will wear the No 9 and 10 jerseys respectively, while Manny Rass joins stand-in captain Marius Louw in the centres.

Elsewhere, Emmanuel Tshituka will be up against his brother Vincent, a former Lions man who now calls the Sharks his home, in what is poised to be an exciting battle for the brothers.

Ruan Delport has been named on the bench for a possible debut, with Springbok Ruan Dreyer providing cover in the front row.

“The aim for us is to be more dynamic on attack as well as with our kicking game,” said Van Rooyen.

“If you look at the top teams in this competition, their point of difference is their attacking-kicking game as well as their defensive kicking game. It’s been a work on for us on tour because of the conditions and circumstances, but especially back here at home where we’ve worked hard on the aspects I’ve mentioned.”

The Lions are coming off a two-week break, and a four-week trip of Europe before that.

Lions: Quan Horn, Rabz Maxwane, Manny Rass, Marius Louw (capt), Edwill van der Merwe, Gianni Lombard, Morne van den Berg, Emmanuel Tshituka, Ruan Venter, Jaco Kriel, Ruben Schoeman, Willem Alberts, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, JP Smith. Bench: Michael van Vuuren, Morgan Naude, Ruan Dreyer, Ruan Delport, Sibusiso Sangweni, Ruhan Straeuli, Sanele Nohamba, Rynhardt Jonker