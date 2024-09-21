Lions eager to settle Sharks ‘grudge match’ in Currie Cup final

Lions flyhalf Kade Wolhuter says they want to settle their grudge match against the Sharks in the Currie Cup final on Saturday. Picture: Johan Pretorius/Gallo Images

Lions flyhalf Kade Wolhuter says that they will be looking to settle a bit of a ‘grudge match’ when they welcome the Sharks to Ellis Park for what should be a classic Currie Cup final on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 4pm).

It has been a near perfect Currie Cup campaign for the Lions so far, with them topping the log at the end of the pool stage with nine wins out of 10, followed by them beating the Cheetahs 43-34 in the semifinals last weekend.

Their sole loss however came against the Sharks, who they beat 26-25 in the opening round in Durban, before going down to them 35-22 at home later in the competition, which may have spurred them on as they have been unbeaten since.

However Wolhuter admitted that they were eager to settle the score from that loss by winning on Saturday and lifting the Currie Cup trophy.

“We’ve had a very successful season thus far with the one loss to the Sharks, so it’s a bit of a grudge match,” explained Wolhuter.

“We know the Sharks will bring everything they have, they are a great side, a physical side so we just need to front up and match them.

“The Sharks obviously played 100 minutes last weekend. But it’s a Currie Cup Final, they will be up for it. That (the extra time semi against the Bulls) was last week’s issue and they will be coming for us.”

Sharks win

Although the Sharks won their most recent match at Ellis Park, are on a solid run themselves and stunned the Bulls in their semifinal at Loftus, it is the Lions that have had the wood over them this year winning three out of four games, two being in the United Rugby Championship.

However that won’t count for much in the final and whoever gets off to the stronger start would set themselves up well, something which is not lost on the Lions after they had a dreadful start against the Cheetahs before fighting back.

Wolhuter said they had been working hard in the week to make sure that they would get off to a better start and that he was really looking forward to the occasion of his first Currie Cup final.

“We need to start better than last weekend, we were chasing the game being 14-0 down and it was the first time this season that we found ourselves chasing the game,” said Wolhuter.

“So we have to start strong and quick and then just stick to our structures and procedures. There is not much more you can say to the boys to motivate them, it’s a final. To be in a Currie Cup final is unbelievable, it will be my first one.”