The 26-year-old-striker comes off the bench to net a second half double.

Evidence Makgopa came off the bench to send Orlando Pirates into the Carling Black Label Knockout final with a well-taken double in a 2-0 win over Stellenbosch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Ouaddou celebrates with Makgopa

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou ran the length of the pitch to celebrate with Makgopa after his first goal, the Buccaneers head coach’s afternoon getting a happy ending after an extraordinary pre-game outburst.

These were the 26 year-old Makgopa’s first two goals of the season in just five appearances in all competitions. He certainly made the best use of a rare opportunity.

Pirates had a couple of early chances. Deon Hotto found space inside the Stellies area but his effort was just off target. Mpho Padime, fresh of his wonderful goal for the South African Under-23 side against Madagascar, hit a rasping shot that Stellies ‘keeper Nathan Garow tipped over the bar.

The rest of the half, however, was a bit of a mess, with Stellies able to frustrate the Buccaneers without creating much themselves.

Pirates came out with more intent after the break. Padime tested Garow with two more efforts from the edge of the box inside the first five minutes of the second half.

Stellies finally created an opening in the 57th minute, veteran striker Bradley Grobler not showing his usual clinical finishing in front of goal.

Padime then had another effort tipped over as the game began to get stretched.

Instant impact

Ouaddou brought on Makgopa and he made an instant impact, netting in the 70th minute. The Pirates striker latched onto a long ball and hammered a finish past Garow.

And Makgopa had a second just six minutes later. A terrible backpass was well anticipated by Makgopa who kept his cool to beat Garow and effectively kill off the game.

Pirates will play either Mamelodi Sundowns or Kaizer Chiefs in the final as they look to defend another of the three trophies they won last season.