Los Pumas lock open to lucrative Cape move

"Even though Lavanini has said no twice before, the Stormers are hoping there's a chance to get him in the Cape, because there's a chance that [JD] Schickerling will only be available in September."

Argentina international Tomás Lavanini has reportedly reopened talks to join the Stormers after previously rejecting two offers from the Cape club.

Director of rugby John Dobson is desperate to strengthen his lock stocks ahead of next season due to the imminent departures of Salmaan Moerat and Ruben van Heerden.

Reports have suggested that the Stormers have aggressively pursued the fiery Argentinian in recent weeks and even improved their financial offer, believed to be worth as much as R5-million.

“Even though Lavanini has said no twice before, the Stormers are hoping there’s a chance to get him in the Cape, because there’s a chance that [JD] Schickerling will only be available in September,” a source told Rapport.

The 33-year-old brings enormous experience, having earned nearly 100 Test caps for Argentina while also featuring for the Leicester Tigers, Racing 92 and Clermont.

He is currently playing for the Highlanders in Super Rugby Pacific.

The Stormers have already missed out on other lock targets, with Vodacom Bulls duo Cobus Wiese and JF van Heerden both choosing to remain in Pretoria.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.