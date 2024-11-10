Elrigh Louw looking forward to first Test against Scotland at Murrayfield

Springbok loose forward Elrigh Louw is looking forward to playing his first international against Scotland and first game at Murrayfield when the Boks and Scots battle it out on Sunday (kick-off 6:10pm).

Louw was a surprise selection in a new Bok loose trio, alongside his Bulls teammate Marco van Staden, and Kwagga Smith who is making his 50th Bok appearance.

Louw has been in and out of the Bok squad, since making his debut against Wales at Loftus in 2022, but this season has enjoyed a good run of games for the Boks as he seems to be settling in.

His versatility is also a plus, with him originally considered an eighthman, but over the past season and a half he has featured more often at seven, due to the rise of Cameron Hanekom at the Bulls, and he will again be on the side of the scrum this weekend.

Excited to play

“I am really excited to be able to play again. This will be my first Test against Scotland and my first time playing at Murrayfield, so I am really looking forward to it,” said Louw at the Bok team announcement on Friday.

“Being able to play seven or eight gives coach Rassie (Erasmus) and them a few more options when choosing a side. But I don’t mind where I play.”

Looking at the guys he will be playing with, Louw believes he compliments the loose trio nicely, with Smith and Van Staden playing a similar game style.

However the trio will need to make a big impact in the first half, as they are likely to be subbed early in the second, with Erasmus naming a powerful bomb squad, featuring loose forwards Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese.

“Kwagga and Marco are both excellent on the ball (at the breakdown). They are both physical and energetic players, where I feel I am more of a ball carrying loose forward. So I think it is a good an interesting combination (for the team),” explained Louw.

The Boks will be gunning to get their end-of-year-tour off to a winning start on Sunday to build some good momentum with them set to face England at Twickenham next Saturday.