Young SA ‘A’ backline in sync and held together by ‘rock’ Lukhanyo Am

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am could revive his international career with a strong performance for the SA 'A'.

The young SA ‘A’ backline set to face Zimbabwe in Gqeberha on Saturday (kick-off 12pm) is all the more potent because they have already played together at school and Junior Springbok level, said fullback Luan Giliomee.

The rising stars will also be held together by their “rock”, Springbok veteran Lukhanyo Am.

The 32-year-old centre has roughly 40 Tests under his belt, and would have featured for the Springboks last year if injury had not thrown a spanner in the works, head coach Rassie Erasmus said this week.

‘Legend of the game’

Am’s reintegration into the national setup has him playing at inside centre for SA ‘A’ in their season opener, with 18-year-old Markus Muller his midfield partner.

Zekhethelo Siyaya, 18, and Jaco Williams, 20, play on the wings, while Giliomee, 20, operates at fullback.

Yaqeen Ahmed and Haashim Pead, 19 and 20, form the halfback pairing.

Nico Steyn, Imad Khan, and former Junior Springbok Player of the Year, Jurenzo Julius, aged between 22 and 24, will cover the backline from the bench.

“The guys I do know well, it helps to play with them and build that connection even further,” Giliomee said of his time in the Springbok camp.

“And guys you don’t know well, you’ve built that trust and connection in a week and a half. I believe it’s going to be a thing we find as a strength on Saturday.”

He described Am as a “legend of the game”.

“I feel like he’s going to be good on Saturday. He’s been there, he’s operated on the world’s highest stage.

“It’s such a privilege to play alongside him and to ask questions when you worry. It’s a rock to stand on, whether something goes wrong or when it goes right, you can celebrate with him.”

Giliomee shuts out external pressure

Personally, Giliomee spoke of his breakout year that saw him play for the Blitzboks, Junior Springboks, Sharks, and then be invited to a Springbok alignment camp before his SA ‘A’ selection.

“I’ve been privileged enough to be in a lot of environments this year,” he said.

He said he had also played scrumhalf and flyhalf for the Junior Boks, and could offer versatility to a team.

“Sevens developed my game in many aspects,” he added. “Like maybe more skilful defence like tracking and things like that, and then it carries over so well to 15-man… it helped me so much.”

He said outside noise about his rising stardom would always be there. But he had to focus on himself and what he wanted to achieve on Saturday.

This was to show the coaches he had learned what he had been taught.